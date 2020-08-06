The FBI reportedly raided YouTube star Jake Paul's home over the riot at Scottsdale Fashion Square mall in Arizona which took place in late May. They also allegedly seized "at least 5 long guns." One of the aforementioned long guns was found outside, leaning up against a jacuzzi. Paul was caught on camera at the Black Lives Matter protest in Scottsdale, Arizona, which later turned into a riot, with looting and vandalism taking place. Paul has denied that he took part in the looting and vandalism.

Scottsdale police previously announced that Jake Paul participated in the riot and that he would be charged with criminal trespass and unlawful assembly. Before he was formally charged, Paul released a lengthy statement on social media denying any wrongdoing. However, the Scottsdale police force have now dropped their charges, though it doesn't look like that's going to be good news for Paul. You can read what they had to say below.

"The Scottsdale Police Department and Scottsdale city attorney's office are coordinating with the United States attorney's office for the District of Arizona and the FBI to ensure that justice is served regarding criminal acts at Scottsdale Fashion Square on May 30, 2020. It is in the best interest of the community to dismiss misdemeanor charges without prejudice so that a federal criminal investigation can be completed. Scottsdale retains the option to refile charges depending on the outcome of the federal investigation."

Federal agents also raided the Las Vegas home of YouTuber Arman Izadi, who was also charged with Jake Paul over the Scottsdale riot. It's not clear what exactly the agents were looking for in the Las Vegas home, or the home of Paul in Calabasas. They did, however, show up in force with the SWAT team and multiple heavy duty vehicles. Paul has yet to respond to the matter on social media or anywhere else.

Jake Paul's lawyer did comment on the federal raid, noting that they are "gathering evidence" to fully comply with the investigation. Paul was not home at the time of the raid and is reportedly out of the state, according to his lawyer. With that being said, there are many wondering what kind of consequences Paul will face when the dust settles after many run-ins with the law over the years.

For now, things are not going too great for Jake Paul and his 20 million YouTube subscribers are waiting for him to address the situation. The federal case comes just a few weeks after Paul threw a huge party at his house with no masks and no social distancing, which also involved drunken use construction equipment. The Los Angeles Times was the first to report on the federal charges against Jake Paul. You can see images of the federal agents seizing some of Paul's weapons below.

UPDATE: Authorities have seized multiple firearms from the Calabasas home of YouTube Star Jake Paul after the FBI served a search warrant early this morning https://t.co/oOkiwY7kSzpic.twitter.com/NDLFGakPmY — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) August 5, 2020

What appeared to be multiple firearms were found scattered throughout the property, including what looked like a long gun propped up against a hot tub in the backyard. https://t.co/oOkiwY7kSzpic.twitter.com/ZeCXhPI5Aa — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) August 5, 2020

NEW: The mayor of Calabasas & neighbors tell me they’re outraged after they say YouTube celebrity @jakepaul threw a massive party at his mansion on Saturday. They call it irresponsible, selfish, & say it’s businesses & workers who pay the price for this w/ lockdowns. 10pm @FOXLApic.twitter.com/COiVleuDH2 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 15, 2020