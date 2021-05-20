After recently generating some controversy with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr, Jake Paul has just signed his own multi-fight deal with Showtime Boxing. Next month, Jake's older brother Logan will be fighting Mayweather in a pay-per-view exhibition match for Fanmio and Showtime. It's not clear yet how much money Logan will be raking in from that fight, but if all goes well, he's expecting to score at least $20 million.

Now, Jake has just secured a rather hefty payday for himself, and while we don't know numbers, we can presume his new multi-fight deal with Showtime is lucrative. It's also unclear when his first fight with Showtime Boxing will take place, but both sides are in advanced talks about locking down his first opponent, along with a date and location. The contract also means Paul's relationship with Triller is over following his fight against Ben Askren for the company in April.

"Paul being anything other than an undercard for us would change it from novelty to unacceptable," Triller head Ryan Kavanaugh told The Athletic's Mike Coppinger. He also criticizes Showtime signing Paul to a new contract, remarking that "imitation is the ultimate form of flattery."

Maybe Kavanaugh wasn't keen on keeping Paul around, but the success of hosting his fights cannot be denied. The Triller Fight Club pay-per-view event last month, which saw Paul knocking out Askren, drew in more than one million buys. Apparently, Showtime sees a lot of financial potential in bringing in Paul for pay-per-views, knowing that people will pay big bucks to see him fight - even if it's with the hopes of seeing him get knocked out.

As it stands, Paul is undefeated in the ring, as no one who's tried to silence him has yet been successful. He made his pro debut last year, defeating YouTuber AnEsonGib via TKO. Later in the year, he fought pro basketball player Nate Robinson as part of the undercard for the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. bout, winning via KO in the second round. Last month, Paul remained undefeated by besting mixed martial artist Ben Askren with a TKO in the first round.

Paul also recently made headlines after a highly publicized scuffle with Floyd Mayweather. At an event meant to help promote the Showtime fight between Mayweather and Logan Paul, Jake confronted Mayweather and things got very heated between them. Jake then grabbed the boxer's hat while uttering the phrase "gotcha hat," later inking the words onto his leg as he was so proud of the moment. It's certainly possible Jake and Mayweather may have a pay-per-view match of their own as part of the new Showtime Boxing deal.

In any case, don't expect to see Jake at the Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather fight. Based on the "gotcha hat" incident, Jake's been completely banned from the venue. For anyone who wants to watch that fight, it's scheduled to go down on Sunday, June 6, at 8 p.m. EST. To find out more information or to purchase tickets, head on over to the official website for Fanmio.