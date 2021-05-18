Things might get physical if Jake runs into The Game anytime soon following a heated argument between the boxing YouTuber and the hip hop star on social media this week. On May 16, The Game posted a message to Twitter tagging Jake and his brother Logan, challenging them to a street fight in downtown LA. The rapper would be accompanied by his own brother for the fight, making the potential brawl a 2-on-2 confrontation.

"Yerrr, @jakepaul, @LoganPaul.... meet me & my little brother downtown LA in front of staples center and let's just fight heads up fades," said The Game in the tweet. "no gloves, no money needed.... just on some me & my brother will f*ck you & your brother up sh*t !!!!"

Yerrr, @jakepaul, @LoganPaul.... meet me & my little brother downtown LA in front of staples center and let’s just fight head up fades.... no gloves, no money needed.... just on some me & my brother will fuck you & your brother up shit !!!! — The Goat (@thegame) May 16, 2021

Jake Paul is clearly not one to stay quiet on social media, and it wasn't long before he fired back with a response. For his part, the YouTube personality turned fighter - who's still undefeated as a pro boxer - doesn't exactly accept the challenge, though he confidently tells The Game who he sees as the victor if the two ever came to blows.

"Hate it or love it you would get knocked the f*cked out," Paul said.

Hate it or love it you would get knocked the fucked out https://t.co/WMX1YexFap — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) May 17, 2021

The Game then shot back: "Whichever one of y'all I see 1st eating cement !!!!"

Whichever one of y’all I see 1st eating cement !!! — The Goat (@thegame) May 17, 2021

Both Paul brothers have long been controversial for their antics on YouTube, and that has since carried over into their respective pro boxing careers. Logan Paul has had a bit less luck in the ring than his brother with his pro record currently sitting at 0-1. That obviously makes him the underdog heading into a pay-per-view exhibition fight against former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather next month, who has an undefeated 50-0 record.

Jake, who's own pro boxing record in 2-0, generated some controversy as well after getting involved at a recent event promoting the Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather fight. After Mayweather said he could take on both Paul brothers in one day, Jake confronted the boxing legend and removed the hat from his head. He then uttered the phrase "gotcha hat" before they were surrounded by people trying to separate them. Clearly proud of the moment, Paul had "gotcha hat" tattooed on his leg and has been selling merchandise with the slogan.

Though the Paul brothers now may have to worry about The Game, the good news is that the pair have already employed security guards to watch them 24/7 because of the confrontation with Mayweather. During that scuffle, Mayweather angrily told Jake how he was going to "kill" him, and while the Pauls aren't pressing charges, they're still not taking chances.

Because of the "gotcha hat" incident, Jake is banned from personally appearing at the fight with his brother Logan and Mayweather. There are no plans at this time for Mayweather to also fight Jake in a separate fight, but if the Logan fight draws in as many millions of dollars as both sides are expecting, it seems likely Jake could get his chance to one day face "Money Mayweather" in the ring as well.

The Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather fight is scheduled to go down on Sunday, June 6, at 8 p.m. EST. The pay-per-view event can be purchased at Fanmio.