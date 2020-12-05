Jake Paul came out of his last fight looking very strong after knocking Nate Robinson out cold, and his older brother Logan could be next. First finding fame as YouTube stars, both Paul brothers have since launched their own respective careers as professional boxers. Jake would defeat Deji Olatunji by TKO in an amateur boxing match in 2018 before going pro in 2020, also winning his first sanctioned match against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib. His recent victory over Robinson continues the younger Paul sibling's undefeated streak.

After the Robinson fight, Jake called out his older brother along with former UFC fighter Conor McGregor as potential opponents for him to take on next. Now that some time has passed, Jake isn't so sure he still wants to fight Logan Paul, admitting to TMZ that he's not so sure he'd still be up for the fight.

"I sort of change my mind on it every day. One day I'll do it, the next day I'm like 'I don't think I should do that.'"

If the brotherly fight ever happens, however, Jake seems very confident that he'd turn out to be the victor. He also says he's sick of hearing others praise Logan as the superior boxer, arguing that he's done a better job of proving himself in the ring.

"I would do it just to prove people wrong. I'm like a 10-times better boxer. I've had two fights and I've been in the ring for a total of seven minutes, and I've knocked down my opponents six times in that seven minutes."

Jake's latest fight went down on Nov. 28 as a part of the undercard of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. match. In the second round, Paul won very decisively when he knocked Robinson unconscious. Confident in his abilities, Jake has also been open about his desire to take on some very big names to further prove his worth, which includes his open challenge to McGregor. Ex-boxing champions like Antonio Tarver and Evander Holyfield have also volunteered to fight Jake in the ring if he's up to the challenge.

As for Logan, his boxing record doesn't quite measure up to the great start achieved by Jake. He had his first amateur match against YouTuber KSI in 2018 which resulted in a majority draw. The two would later have a rematch for Logan's professional boxing debut in 2019, and this time, KSI took the win as a result of a split decision victory. Professionally, this places Logan with a record of 0-1, which seems to pale in comparison to his younger brother's pro record of 2-0.

No word yet on if Logan would be up for taking on Jake in the ring, but a match between the two Pauls would certainly garner a lot of attention. In any case, it's just a matter of time before we see both Jake and Logan back in the sport, even if they're taking on different opponents for their next matches. This news comes to us from TMZ.