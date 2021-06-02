Jake Paul has found his next challenger in a former UFC champion. Widely controversial for his antics on YouTube and social media, Paul has been rather successful with his newfound career as a professional boxer. Despite many critics of the internet personality calling for him to get knocked out, he has managed to win all three of his fights. Recently, it was announced that Jake Paul had been signed on for a multi-fight deal with Showtime, and now his first opponent has been confirmed.

It's official. I have a list of people I plan on knocking out and as I enter my fourth pro fight, I am excited to cross the first one off the list by challenging myself against @twooodley a 5 time UFC Champion known for his knockout power. Tyron ran his mouth a little too much in the locker room when I knocked out his best friend Ben and earned himself a top spot on the Problem Child death list."

"Tyron's a seasoned striker who has fought the best MMA fighters in the world but will be dropped by a Disney teen star in 2 rounds. Maybe this time Dana White will actually be a man of his word and put his money on his former champion instead of trying to undermine my success like a jealous ex. Influencer vs MMA....let's get it on. It's Showtime. @showtimeboxing @mostvaluablepromotions."

This summer, Paul will be fighting mixed martial artist Tyron Woodley, who once won the welterweight championship in UFC. While he has experience in MMA, the fight will mark the first pro boxing match for Woodley. With the chance of becoming the first boxer to defeat Paul, Woodley has a great chance to make a big splash in the sport with his debut. Given Paul's record, however, Woodley would be best served not to underestimate his opponent heading into the match.

Scheduled for Aug. 28, several host cities are now under consideration for the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight. As these details are being finalized, an official announcement with the date and location is expected to arrive soon. The pay-per-view match will be distributed by Showtime, though it's also expected that fans will be in attendance to cheer or boo whoever they'd like.

"I have a list of people I plan on shutting up with my fists," Paul said in a statement, per ESPN. "And as I enter my fourth pro fight, I am excited to knock the first one off the list by challenging myself against a five-time UFC champion known for his knockout power. Tyron's a seasoned striker who has fought the best in the world. I certainly respect his career, but I will be sending Tyron into a permanent siesta on August 28."

Paul adds: "Maybe this time [UFC president] Dana White will actually be a man and put his money on his former champion instead of trying to undermine my success like a jealous ex. Influencer vs MMA: let's get it on. It's showtime."

In his third fight, Paul defeated Ben Askren, a friend of Woodley's and another former UFC star. Before the brawl, Dana White said on Mike Tyson's podcast that he'd be willing to bet a million dollars that Askren would handily beat Paul. After the opposite happened, White walked back his comments by saying he wasn't being serious. Only fueled by the situation, Paul has a chance to further embarrass White by potentially knocking out another established UFC fighter.

Woodley won the UFC welterweight title in 2016, going on to defend it successfully four times before losing to Kumaru Usman in 2019. He has since departed UFC, coming away with a pro MMA record of 19-7-1. The fighter seems to be the toughest challenge for Paul yet, though the influencer seems just as confident he'll be winning this one as well. For his part, Woodley seems to be just as sure that he will be the victor.

"Easiest fight of my career and biggest purse of my career all in one night," Woodley said in a statement of his own. "Basically, they brought me in to take out the trash. I can't wait to shut this b---- up. This is getting done for the culture, the whole MMA community and boxing community, to rid this guy of combat sports."

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley will go down on Aug. 28. Additional details about the fight will soon be revealed, such as the location and pay-per-view info. Until then, fans can first look forward to seeing Jake's older brother Logan Paul facing boxing legend Floyd Mayweather on Showtime pay-per-view on Sunday, June 6. This news comes to us from ESPN.