We have a brand new trailer for the upcoming horror movie Jakob's Wife. Starring horror icon Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator, From Beyond), the movie has been selected as part of this year's virtual edition of SXSW and is scheduled to have its world premiere during the festival. Now, RLJE Films has released this trailer ahead of the premiere, offering our first good look at the vampire flick ahead of its release next month. As we can see, Crampton is getting the chance to sink her teeth into the vampire genre.

The trailer opens with a look at Barbara Crampton as Anne, who is living a life alongside her husband, a minister. While she is by his side, she is clearly unhappy with her current situation. Anne then decides to rekindle her old adventurous side and, for a variety of reasons, quickly comes to regret that decision. Namely, she encounters a vampire and, as one might expect, she begins turning into one herself.

The movie is directed by Travis Stevens (Girl on the Third Floor. He co-wrote the screenplay alongside Mark Steensland (The Last Way Out) and Kathy Charles (Castle Freak). The cast also includes Larry Fessenden (We Are Still Here), Nyisha Bell (Poeta), Mark Kelly (Mad Men), Sarah Lind (The Exorcism of Molly Hartley), Robert Rusler (A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge), Bonnie Aarons (The Conjuring 2) and Phil Brooks, aka C.M. Punk (Girl on the Third Floor). Barbara Crampton had this to say about it.

"To me Jakob's Wife is everything I value in a horror film: a strong narrative with characters you care about, who learn something about themselves and the world around them, classic tropes utilized in a new way and practical SFX used to enhance the drama and please the devoted horror fan."

Jakob's Wife centers on Anne (Barbara Crampton), who is married to a small-town minister and feels like her life and marriage have been shrinking over the past 30 years. After a chance encounter with "The Master," she discovers a new sense of power and an appetite to live bigger and bolder than before. As Anne is increasingly torn between her enticing new existence and her life before, the body count grows and Jakob realizes he will have to fight for the wife he took for granted. Mark Ward of RLJE Films has this to say about it.

"We're thrilled to acquire Jakob's Wife ahead of its world premiere at SXSW. This film has already garnered tremendous following during production, and we're confident Jakob's Wife will be well received at the festival."

RLJE Films and Shudder are both set to distribute the movie. RLJE will first release it in theaters and digitally next month. Shudder, the streaming service that specializes in genre content and is owned by AMC, will then make it available to subscribers later this year. Jakob's Wife arrives in theaters, on demand and digital on April 16 from RLJE Films. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.