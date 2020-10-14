The James Bond franchise is not ready to move on from the Daniel Craig era just yet. Despite recent rumors that Tom Hardy has been chosen as the next 007, that is not the case. Longtime producer and franchise shepherd Barbara Broccoli has confirmed that they have not decided who will succeed Craig in the role and won't make that decision until after No Time to Die is released.

Barbara Broccoli was recently interviewed in anticipation of the release of No Time to Die, which will serve as Daniel Craig's final turn as the iconic MI6 agent. As such, there has been much speculation about who will be picking up the Walther PPK next. That conversation recently turned to Tom Hardy in a big way. However, Broccoli has poured some cold water on the situation. Here's what she had to say.

"I always say: you can only be in love with one person at a time. Once the film's come out, then some time will pass, and then we'll have to get on to the business of the future. But for now, we just cannot think about anything beyond Daniel."

There is no telling what the future holds. It very well could come to pass that Tom Hardy is the one who takes up the Bond mantle. But even if that does happen, the decision has not been made yet. Whenever it is decided who will have to fill in the big shoes left behind by Daniel Craig, rest assured it will not just be an imitation of the last 15 years. Barbara Broccoli says the role will once again be reimagined.

"It will have to be reimagined, in the way each actor has reimagined the role. That's what is so exciting and fun about this franchise; the character evolves. Eventually, when we have to think about it, we'll find the right person."

Daniel Craig's tenure as 007 has been a bit of a mixed bag, with huge highs like Skyfall and relative lows such as Quantum of Solace. But Craig's debut 2006's Casino Royale, is widely considered to be one of the finest entries in the history of the franchise. Plus, Craig has the only movie in the series to gross more than $1 billion with Skyfall. Point being, it will be difficult to easily replace that magic. Also, it could be perceived as disrespectful if the producers were already set on his replacement before Craig's final movie is even released.

No Time to Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, with Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek on board to play the main villain. The cast also includes Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Lea Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Jeffrey Wright, Ben Whisaw and Naomie Harris. MGM recently made the decisions to delay the movie to April 2, 2021, shifting it away from its previews November release date, given the ongoing uncertainty surrounding movie theaters. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the future of Bond come to light. This news comes to us via GamesRadar.