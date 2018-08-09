Could Idris Elba be back in the running to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond? This is something that has come up plenty of times in the past, and Elba has said there have been no actual discussions between himself and the studio about it. Still, it's something that has largely been kept alive because a great many fans think he would be an excellent fit for the role. Now, it looks like maybe, just maybe, he's back on producer Barbara Broccoli's radar.

The news, strangely, comes from Equalizer 2 and The Magnificent Seven director Antoine Fuqua. He's not associated with the franchise, though, he might make a good choice for a future installment. Fuqua recently had a conversation with Barbara Broccoli, who is the woman at the top of the food chain when it comes to the James Bond franchise. Apparently, she thinks it's time for the spy to be played by a non-white actor. And who is said to be on her list? None other than Idris Elba.

Since this isn't coming directly from Barbara Broccoli or anyone at MGM, this should be regarded as rumor for now. It's also possible that they just have Idris Elba on a wish list of actors they would like to meet with. That doesn't necessarily mean he will actually get the role, or even really wind up in the running to take over for Daniel Craig, even if this does turn out to be true. There's also the physical demand associated with a role like this. Antoine Fuqua even addressed this, saying that Elba could do it, were he in shape.

"Idris could do it if he was in shape. You need a guy with physically strong presence. Idris has that."

In 2016, Idris Elba addressed the 007 rumors, saying that no talks had taken place, adding, "I think I'm too old for that." Elba is 45 now. Daniel Craig is 50 and is giving it one last go in James Bond 25, which will begin filming under the direction of Danny Boyle toward the end of this year for release in November 2019. That means, at the absolute earliest, Elba would be suiting up in 2020. That would make him 47. Not to say that he couldn't do it, but that's pretty old to be starting off a run as 007.

Even if it isn't Idris Elba, the idea of going against type and casting someone other than a White British man as the famed MI6 spy is equal parts interesting and destined to be divisive. No matter who it ends up being, they are going to have some very big shoes to fill, given how much people love Daniel Craig as 007, even if not every one of his movies has hit the mark. At least those who want to see Elba take on the role have a glimmer of hope. This news comes to us courtesy of The Daily Star.