It's official: Billie Eilish is doing the theme song for No Time to Die. It has been rumored for some time that the Grammy nominee would become the latest artist to lend her talents to the James Bond franchise. Now, it's been confirmed by the producers. Eilish co-wrote the song with her older brother and fellow Grammy nominee FINNEAS.

There is no word on when the song will be released, or what it may be titled. Billie Eilish is now officially the youngest artist ever to write and record a theme song for a James Bond movie. No Time to Die sees Daniel Craig returning as the iconic MI6 spy for a sixth and final time. Producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli had this to say about the news in a statement.

"We are excited to announce that Billie and FINNEAS have written an incredibly powerful and moving song for No Time To Die, which has been impeccably crafted to work within the emotional story of the film."

The Daniel Craig James Bond era has seen an interesting mix of artists record theme songs. Casino Royale featured You Know My Name by the late Chris Cornell. Quantum of Solace has the very unique pair of Jack White and Alicia Keys performing Another Way to Die. Adele performed the title track for Skyfall and Sam Smith was behind Writing's On the Wall for Spectre. Radiohead had recorded a song, titled Spectre, but the producers opted not to use it. It was speculated over the weekend that Beyonce was doing the James Bond theme song. Billie Eilish had this to say in a statement.

"It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I'm still in shock"

Billie Eilish rocketed to superstardom in 2019. Her debut album When We All Asleep, Where Do We Go? debuted at the top of the Billboard charts and she scored her first number-one single with Bad Guy. The album has been nominated for several Grammys, including album of the year. FINNEAS had this to say in a statement.

"Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we've been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live And Let Die. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007."

Cary Fukunaga (True Detective) is directing the movie with a cast that includes returning favorites such as Naomie Harries, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright and Ralph Fiennes. Oscar-Winner Rami Malek is on board to play the villain. It was just announced last week that Hans Zimmer will score James Bond 25. No Time to Die is set to hit theaters on April 10. This news comes to us via 007.com.