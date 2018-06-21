With Daniel Craig finally confirmed to return as 007 in James Bond 25, there have been casting rumors swirling for other roles about to be cast, with the latest rumor claiming that Helena Bonham Carter is the studio's top choice to play the main villain in the highly-anticipated sequel. Today another rumor has surfaced, with a now-deleted Instagram video from a noted personal trainer that seems to indicate Mark Strong is currently in training for a role in James Bond 25. While the video has since been deleted, it featured a number of hashtags including #JamesBond, #Bond25 and #007, which hinted that Strong was training for an unspecified role in James Bond 25.

The video was posted on the Instagram account of Giocamo Farci, a personal trainer to the stars, which just showed parts of Mark Strong's latest workout session. The video was deleted shortly after it was posted, and while there is no indication as to what role Mark Strong may have in James Bond 25, it certainly wouldn't be surprising if the veteran British character actor was cast. Not only has he starred in spy action films like Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle, but he has a connection to 007 himself, Daniel Craig.

Mark Strong and Daniel Craig have been longtime friends, and in fact it was Mark Strong himself who suggested back in February 2016, that Daniel Craig was "done" with the James Bond franchise. While that ultimately proved to be untrue, Craig was going back and forth for years, trying to decide whether to come back as 007, or whether to hang up his tuxedo for good. There have been reports that Craig was paid upwards of $25 million for one last James Bond movie, and while that wouldn't be surprising, his salary has ultimately not been confirmed.

James Bond 25 will mark the fifth Bond adventure for Daniel Craig, following 2006's Casino Royale, 2008's Quantum of Solace, 2012's Skyfall and 2015's Spectre. If Craig does in fact part ways with the franchise, he'll have had the third longest Bond tenure behind Roger Moore and Sean Connery. There is also no indication yet if other cast members from previous Bond movies will be back, with Naomie Harris revealing in April, while promoting Rampage, that she wasn't sure if her Eve Moneypenny character was returning or not for Bond 25.

Danny Boyle has been confirmed to direct James Bond 25, with the filmmaker working on the script with John Hodge (T2: Trainspotting). MGM has set a November 8, 2019 release date for James Bond 25, which will go up against 20th Century Fox's Death on the Nile, the studio's follow-up to last year's Murder on the Orient Express, which will likely bring back Kenneth Branagh as Hercule Poirot. There is also an unspecified Disney live-action movie set for that date, with the movie falling between Warner Bros.' Wonder Woman on November 1 and Warner Bros.' Margie Claus and Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog on November 15. You can head over to https://theplaylist.net/mark-strong-bond-25-20180621/|The Playlist for more on the possibility of Mark Strong starring in James Bond 25.