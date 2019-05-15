Fear not, Bond fans as it appears Daniel Craig's recent on-set injury wasn't nearly as severe as previously expected, meaning James Bond 25 should be moving forward more or less on schedule. We recently got word that the 51-year-old face of the franchise took a spill while filming a scene for the upcoming installment of the long-running series, resulting in an ankle injury. Filming was shut down and it wasn't clear how long things were going to be delayed, given the uncertainty surrounding Craig's recovery time. Now, we have word that it's thankfully not all that bad.

According to a new report, Daniel Craig was flown to the U.S. for X-rays on his ankle. The injury occurred while filming in Jamaica. It's said that he "tweaked ankle ligaments," but that no serious injuries were sustained. An unnamed source close to the production had this to say about the situation.

"Things were deemed to be a disaster at first. But the injury is not as severe as believed and he will be able to film while not over exerting his ankle. He will be back on set within the week. Daniel was furious that he had suffered an injury after spending months getting into prime physical shape."

Daniel Craig has put his body through hell during his tenure as the famed MI6 spy. He's had his front teeth knocked out, wrecked his shoulder and seriously injured his knee while filming Spectre. He even cut off the tip of his finger while shooting Quantum of Solace. Point being, this man his given everything he has to the role and, since this is his last go-around, he clearly doesn't want to half-ass it. Craig notoriously likes to do as many of his own stunts as he can get away with. That does come with certain risks to one's body.

Fortunately, it doesn't sound like this will delay production by too much, which is good since this movie has already had more than its fair share of troubles. Not only did director Danny Boyle leave months before filming was originally scheduled to begin over "creative differences," but the script has reportedly been in flux, even as production has been going on. Director Cary Fukunaga, Daniel Craig and Phoebe Waller-Bridge are rumored to have been working on the script day by day as filming on James Bond 25 has been going on.

Related: James Bond 25 Officially Announces Cast, Crew, Synopsis & Production Start

Hopefully, they manage to craft a story that will allow for this version of the character to go out on a high note. Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) is on board as the main villain. Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, Lashana Lynch and Billy Magnussen have also joined the cast in unspecified roles. James Bond 25 is set to arrive in theaters on April 8, 2020. This news was first reported by The Sun.