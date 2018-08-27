There have been a lot of rumors surrounding James Bond 25 over the last couple of years, but this latest one may take the cake. Recently, director Danny Boyle left the project, with vague "creative differences" being cited as the reason for his departure. Now, we have this new rumor that not only gives us the reason why he may have left, but it promises that this upcoming entry in the franchise could come with a rather shocking ending.

According to a new report, Danny Boyle bailed on James Bond 25 over his refusal to kill off 007 in the movie's finale. Daniel Craig is set to hang it up as Bond following this entry, which will be his fifth go overall as the iconic character. Apparently, he and the producers want to see this version of Bond go out in grand fashion, with the movie ending in a death scene for the legendary MI6 agent. Boyle disagreed with the decision and that was that. An unnamed insider had this to say, per the report.

"There were discussions about killing off Bond in dramatic fashion at the end. It would be a final hurrah for Daniel, and leave fans hanging. It would also leave it open for a twist in the next installment, either Bond hadn't died or there could be a Doctor Who-esque regeneration with a new actor."

The Bond franchise is one of the most enduring in the history of Hollywood and, dating back to Sean Connery, several actors have played the part over the years. But none of them have passed the torch by literally dying in their final movie. Connery did "die" in You Only Live Twice, but that was as a cover up for his mission. That's the closest we've really ever come to seeing 007 bite the bullet. Daniel Craig has a reasonable amount of creative control this time around, not only as the face of the franchise but as a producer alongside Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, who essentially serve as the gatekeepers of Bond. So if he wants to go out in a blaze of glory and the producers agree, Danny Boyle probably didn't have much of a leg to stand on. This report also claims that there have been other clashes, leading to further issues behind the scenes.

"There were clashes over budget and there's pandemonium among crew with people leaving the production left, right and centre."

For the time being, the search is still on for a replacement director. Edgar Wright's name has been floated and Jean-Marc Vallee is also said to have been approached, but his schedule is pretty full right now and he probably can't take the gig. David Mackenzie and Yann Demange, who were on the short list before Boyle got the job, are also supposedly still in the running. Though, they've both found projects to keep themselves busy as well.

Whoever ends up taking the job, it sounds like they could be walking into a kind of messy situation. It's also quite possible that the movie will ultimately miss its previously announced November 9, 2019, release date. Whenever James Bond 25, it sounds like fans could be in for a pretty shocking conclusion to the Daniel Craig era. This news comes to us courtesy of The Sun.