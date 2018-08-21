James Bond 25 has hit a bit of a snag, as the movie's director Danny Boyle has parted ways with the project due to creative differences. The news was first announced by the official James Bond page on Twitter, and has since started to make some fans worry about the future of this movie considering that it is slated to begin production in just a few months.

Bond 25 is set to be the fifth and final Bond movie to feature Daniel Craig, so the stakes are already high to make sure that Craig goes out of the franchise with a bang. Many fans were worried that Craig would not come back for his fifth outing, as he was notably tired of the experience after the release of Spectre back in 2015. Fortunately, Craig agreed to do one more Bond movie. Based on how much fans have adored Daniel Craig in the role of James Bond, it is clear this Craig's swan song needs to be spectacular.

After Sam Mendes, who directed both Skyfall and Spectre, stated in 2016 that he would not be returning to direct Bond 25, Sony Pictures began looking for a suitable replacement. Earlier this year, the position was given to Academy Award-winning director Danny Boyle, who was co-writing a new script for the movie with John Hodge. Boyle is best known for directing movies like Slumdog Millionaire, 127 Hours, 28 Days Later, and Steve Jobs. Typically, Sony and MGM won't let a director write the script for a Bond movie, especially if they have a script already written (which they did), but they made an exception for Boyle, trusting his creativity for Bond 25.

Evidently, their plan backfired as Sony and Boyle have now parted ways, citing "creative differences." Here is the full statement released on Twitter.

"Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig today announced that due to creative differences Danny Boyle has decided to no longer direct Bond 25."

It was a simple and short statement, not revealing too many details about why Boyle left the project, but still detailed enough to get the news out there before it inevitably leaked. This news is certainly concerning for anyone with high hopes about Bond 25, but it more than likely would have been a lot more concerning had it leaked from any other source than Sony. Publicly announcing it before it leaked shows that Sony is on top of the issue, and will more than likely handle the problem smoothly. It also shows the amount of respect that they have for their fans, not choosing to hide these dilemmas from their fans who devoted themselves to the franchise.

Hopefully, a suitable director will be chosen to direct Bond 25 in time, following this announcement on the James Bond Twitter Page. Considering that this is Daniel Craig's final appearance as Bond, this movie needs to be magnificent in order to live up to fans' expectations. Bond 25 is slated to enter production on December 3rd of this year, with a release date slated for October 25th, 2019.