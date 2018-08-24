A couple of names have emerged as possible directors for James Bond 25. Danny Boyle, after a reasonably long search, had signed on to direct what will ultimately be Daniel Craig's last go as 007, which seemed to be an exciting and interesting choice. Then he bailed earlier this week over creative differences. Now, producers are trying to find an accomplished and skilled writer/director relatively quickly. It turns out they could be looking at a couple of very interesting filmmakers; Jean-Marc Vallee and, believe it or not, Edgar Wright.

Starting with Jean-Marc Vallée, who recently handled Big Little Lies and Sharp Objects over on HBO, which have both been quite successful and very well-received. According to a new report, they've actually approached him about the job. Unfortunately, it looks like his schedule is going to get in the way of him actually being able to take the gig. Outside of his TV work, he also directed Dallas Buyers Club and Wild, so he would make for a pretty interesting choice. But he doesn't sound overly probable at this point.

That brings us to Edgar Wright, the man behind movies such as Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and last year's hit Baby Driver. His name has come up in relation to James Bond 25 before, but given his heavily comedic sensibilities and strong desire to work on his own projects, which carry his unique flair and sense of humor, it always seemed like Wright would be a tough sell. But this new report says producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, who are at the very top of the food chain when it comes to the franchise, may be looking at him as a "real possibility."

It would appear that this is no longer some sort of cool "what if?" scenario. Edgar Wright has previously indicated that he would love to do a Bond movie, but what accomplished British director wouldn't? Last year, Baby Driver proved that Wright could do a movie that is not only very popular in the mainstream, but also one that is far more serious in tone. He also has style and a great sense for directing action. Undoubtedly, he would be a fascinating choice. It also appears as though his schedule is free enough, as he's currently only working on a documentary about the band Sparks.

The issue here could come down to the creative side. Edgar Wright developed Ant-Man with Marvel for years before walking away just before filming was set to begin over creative differences. He's not a guy that likes to work for hire. If the producers allow Wright to truly put his spin on James Bond 25, then it could work. If they're just looking for a capable and buzzy hired gun, Wright probably isn't the guy.

David Mackenzie (Hell or High Water) and Yann Demange ('71), were both mentioned in this new report again as well, as they were previously on the short list before Danny Boyle got the gig. However, Mackenzie has since moved on and producers seemed reluctant to pull the trigger on Demange previously. The report also notes that, if they lock down one of these directors soon enough, James Bond 25 may not have to move off of its already announced November 9, 2019 release date. This news comes to us courtesy of Deadline.