We've got a bit of a follow-up on those rumors regarding Lashana Lynch in James Bond 25. For those that may not be familiar with the situation, as we reported last month, a report was floating around suggesting that the Captain Marvel actress, who is a confirmed member of the cast, will be playing the new 007. Now, co-writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge has weighed in on the situation. Though, she's keeping pretty tight-lipped.

As a point of clarity, some have taken the rumors to mean that Lashana Lynch wouldn't exactly be the new 'James Bond'. Rather, the idea seems to be that Lynch would simply take on the moniker of 007 at MI6, given that Bond is said to be retired at the beginning of the new movie. 007 is simply a designation handed out by the agency that happens to have been given to Bond. It doesn't mean someone else can't take it on in his absence. Yet, it doesn't necessarily make that person Bond either.

With that having been said, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who was brought on late in the game as a co-writer on James Bon 25, was asked about the rumors. The Fleabag creator and actress didn't say much. However, she wasn't willing to rule this out for the time being either, which is, in itself, rather telling. Here's what she had to say.

"The whole thing has potential to birth new iconic characters all the time."

If this were a totally bogus rumor, it seems like the kind of thing that a co-writer of the movie would be able to dismiss. Instead, we're left with that vague answer, which does sort of point to this being a real thing. Still, we know that Daniel Craig's Bond will be back in action, meaning that the MI6 agent as we know him will presumably be doing his usual saving the world business.

All told, Phoebe Waller-Bridge is the fifth person to earn a writing credit on the follow-up to 2015's Spectre. Director Cary Fukunaga, Scott Z. Burns (The Bourne Ultimatum) and longtime franchise writers Neal Purvis and Robert Wade are also getting credit for their work. Waller-Bridge downplayed her role a tiny bit, by making sure everyone knows it's Fukunaga's movie.

"A lot has been made of me coming on board because I'm a woman, and that's wonderful. But also I can't take credit for the movie that was written. It's Cary's movie."

The cast also includes Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Lea Seydoux, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, Ana de Armas, Billy Magnussen, David Dencik and Dali Benssalah. Recent Oscar-winner Rami Malek is on board as the movie's main villain. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further updates on the project are made available. The still-untitled James Bond 25 is set to arrive in theaters on April 8, 2020. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.