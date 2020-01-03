A brand new image from No Time to Die has made its way online. Daniel Craig is set to return in the upcoming installment of the long-running James Bond franchise, the 25th entry overall. It's been more than four years since we last saw 007 walking away from MI6 at the end of Specture. But Bond can't be kept away from the action for long. As we can see in this image, he's back and ready for business.

The image sees James Bond decked out and ready for action, with a big gun in his hands and determined look on his face. A military guard, or possibly a henchman of some sort, is in the background with his gun raised. Bond, somewhat uncharacteristically, is wearing a sweater, pants and boots, instead of a suit. Tactical though it may be, it's still stylish. Director Cary Fukunaga, speaking about the movie, explained that retirement doesn't suit Bond.

"Bond isn't programmed for a tranquil life in retirement. The need for action runs deep."

Oscar-winner Rami Malek is playing the villain. Cary Fukunaga says the actor brings "depth, intelligence and a spine-shivering stillness" to the villain named Safin. Beyond that, little is known about Bond's latest foe. Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel), meanwhile, is playing a new double-0 by the name of Nomi, who is described as "young, athletically precise and ambitious." Fukunaga, speaking about Nomi and Bond's rivalry and how it evolves, had this to say.

"We see their relationship become closer, and come to understand how new generations respect but also need to outdo their predecessors."

No Time to Die centers on James Bond who has left active service and is enjoying living the semi-retired life in Jamaica. However, his peace is interrupted when his old CIA buddy Felix Leiter shows up asking for help. Their mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more difficult than anticipated. This sends Bond searching for a mysterious villain who is armed with dangerous new technology.

This movie had a long, rough production process. Several filmmakers were considered, with Danny Boyle taking the job before exiting over creative differences. There have been several rewrites and, in the beginning, it seemed like a challenge just to get Daniel Craig to agree to come back once again. Ultimately, things seemed to have worked out alright, if the first trailer is anything to go on. One can only hope this will serve as a fitting send-off for Craig's version of the character.

The cast also includes Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Lea Seydoux, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, David Dencik and Dali Benssalah. No Time to Die is set to hit theaters on April 8, 2020. Be sure to check out the new image below. This news comes to us via USA Today.