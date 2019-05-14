James Bond 25 just can't seem to catch a break as star Daniel Craig has reportedly sustained an injury while filming, which has delayed production. This movie has been put through the wringer up to this point, with a lengthy and troubled development process. But fans were given hope when production finally got underway last month. However, there has been trouble in paradise as Craig's injury is going to, at the very least, mess with the filming schedule a bit.

According to a new report, Daniel Craig was running during a scene and took a bit of an awkward tumble. Filming had been taking place in Jamaica and this was supposedly one of the final scenes needed before the production moved on. Filming that was scheduled to take place at Pinewood Studios in London this weekend has been delayed as a result. An unnamed source close to the production reportedly had this to say about it.

"Daniel was suited and booted for one of the last scenes in Jamaica. He was sprinting during filming when he slipped and fell quite awkwardly. He was in quite a lot of pain and was complaining about his ankle. As you'd expect he was also pretty angry that it had happened. He threw his suit jacket on the ground in sheer frustration."

This is far from the first time that Daniel Craig has injured himself for the sake of this role. During one of his first scenes for Casino Royale, the actor was hit in the face, resulting in two of his front teeth being knocked out. During Quantum of Solace, he tore a muscle in his shoulder, ultimately requiring major surgery. He also injured his ribs and, to top it all off, sliced off the tip of his finger. During Spectre, he sustained a major knee injury, which also delayed production on that movie at the time.

Much of this has to do with the fact that Daniel Craig insists on doing many of his own stunts, which clearly comes with risks. Perhaps this is why the actor famously said he would rather "slash his wrists" than do another Bond movie just after Spectre wrapped up production. This is being billed as Craig's final go-around as 007 and, while he's clearly dedicated as ever, it's another sign that things have been anything but smooth.

Danny Boyle was originally on deck to direct before he departed over creative differences. Cary Fukunaga eventually settled into the director's chair, but the script has been in flux ever since, with reports stating that it's being rewritten consistently during filming. Hopefully, the creative team can band together and give Daniel Craig's 007 the send-off he deserves. James Bond 25 is currently scheduled to hit theaters on April 8, 2020. Though, if the injury proves to be serious, that may be in question, assuming the production is delayed for a lengthy period of time. This news was first reported by The Sun.