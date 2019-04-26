Even though it seems like things were just starting to really get on track for James Bond 25, there may well be trouble in paradise. Eon Productions recently revealed the official cast for the upcoming entry in the long-running franchise, which has been in the works ever since Spectre was released in November 2015. While that was a nice moment for fans, in some ways, there are now rumors swirling that the production, behind the scenes, is something of a mess.

According to a new report, even though principal photography is about to get underway, and even though director Cary Fukunaga has already filmed certain scenes, there is really no telling where James Bond 25 is heading. We don't mean in the "it's a mystery to those outside the writer's room" sense. It seems, according to a source close to the production, who chose to remain anonymous in said report, that a train could be barrelling down the tracks on its way to becoming a wreck. Here's what the source allegedly had to say about the situation.

"They don't have a script, there's no title, it is nearly five years since the last Bond. It starts with a retired Bond living in wedded bliss, but the rest of the script is still being worked over. They rolled out the cast this week at Ian Fleming's villa in Jamaica because if they wait much longer Daniel Craig, who is 51, will be too old, and then he really won't do the film."

We've heard rumored titles, such as Shatterhand, floating around. Those were either incorrect or have since been abandoned. Either way, many were expecting the title reveal during the recent event, which didn't come. The event itself was scrutinized, given that the gatekeepers behind the Bond franchise, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, usually hold an elaborate and splashy press conference to announce the next entry in the franchise. This proved to be anything but. Even the big surprise wasn't a surprise, as it had already been revealed through trade publications that Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) was set to play the main villain in the movie.

Here's what we know; the movie will see James Bond settled into semi-retirement, living the quiet life when his old CIA buddy Felix comes calling, needing his help. Beyond that, apparently, not much is set in stone. There's also the matter of Daniel Craig. He famously said he'd rather "slash his wrists" than do another movie in the franchise just as Spectre was coming out. While he eventually changed his tune, this source claims he's not exactly easy to work with these days.

"Everyone on the production side detests working with Daniel, he's so difficult and makes things impossible. But [Bond producer] Barbara Broccoli thinks he walks on water, and only her opinion matters."

Also of note, this report mentions that Grace Jones, who appeared previously in Roger Moore's final outing, A View to a Kill, is set to make some sort of appearance in the movie. On that note, it's worth mentioning that Moore was 57 while filming his final movie. So Daniel Craig is by no means too old at 51. It's also said that Christoph Waltz, who portrayed Blofeld in Spectre, will appear in a limited capacity.

What has been confirmed is that Ralph Fiennes (M), Naomie Harris (Moneypenny), Rory Kinnear (Tanner), Lea Seydoux (Madeleine Swann), Ben Whishaw (Q) and Jeffrey Wright (Felix) will return. Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, Lashana Lynch and Billy Magnussen are also set to join the franchise. James Bond 25, troubled as it may be, is set to hit theaters on April 8, 2020. This news was first reported by Page Six.