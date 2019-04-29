We have some brand new James Bond 25 set photos as production is officially in full swing. After literally years of feet dragging, script issues, various filmmakers coming and going and a whole host of other behind the scenes drama, this movie is finally, really filming. It may not have a title yet, but it's filming, and that's important. The full cast was announced last week during a rather uneventful and highly scrutinized livestream. Now, we have our first glimpse at one of those returning cast members we haven't seen in quite some time, in the form of Jeffrey Wright as 007's old buddy Felix Leiter.

The photos that have surfaced online mostly focus on Daniel Craig's Bond and Jeffrey Wright's Felix. Both men are in more casual attire, as opposed to when these two versions of the characters first met in Casino Royale, dressed to the nines in order to try and take down Le Chiffre in a high-stakes poker game. They're also pretty clearly not in the U.S. or England, so they're off globetrotting in Jamaica. There are also several photos of Craig driving an old Land Rover.

Overall, the photos aren't, in themselves, terribly revealing. But there are a few takeaways here. For one, it's good to see that the production is off and running, under the direction of Cary Fukunaga (Beasts of No Nation), who finally settled into the gig after Danny Boyle departed the director's chair. There's also the fact that Daniel Craig and Jeffrey Wright look genuinely stoked to be there and to be working with one another again. That's crucial, given that we've heard rumors of the production being in a state of chaos, with no completed script and other such drama heading into filming. However, all looks quite well here. For what it's worth, the script is attributed to Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, who have been franchise mainstays for two decades, as well as Scott Z. Burns, a known script doctor in Hollywood, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, creator of Amazon's Fleabag.

This is the first time Jeffrey Wright has played the role since 2008's Quantum of Solace. Felix is not only a very important figure in Bond's history but, as we learned from the plot synopsis, he's going to factor into the movie in a big way. 007 will be semi-retired when Felix comes knocking, asking for his help in rescuing a kidnapped scientist, which quickly becomes more complicated than expected.

As had been reported before last week's announcement, Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) is set to play the movie's primary villain. The rest of the cast includes returning members such as Ralph Fiennes (M), Naomie Harris (Moneypenny), Rory Kinnear (Tanner), Lea Seydoux (Madeleine Swann) and Ben Whishaw (Q). Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, Lashana Lynch and Billy Magnussen are all on board as well. James Bond 25 is currently set to hit theaters on April 8, 2020. Be sure to check out the set photos below, which were previously revealed by Express.