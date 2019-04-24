Tomorrow is going to be a big day for Bond fans. At long last, the producers and filmmakers behind the mysterious James Bond 25 will reveal the movie's official title, as well as the cast tomorrow morning. The announcement was made via the official James Bond social media accounts. Here's what they had to say about it on Twitter.

"Coming tomorrow at 13:10 BST/05:10 PST, the #Bond25 Live Reveal from an iconic 007 location. Ask the cast a question using #Bond25"

Under normal circumstances, the announcement regarding the next installment of the franchise has been made at a more traditional press conference. It's something many hardcore fans have come to expect as part of the journey with any Bond movie. Things are going to be different this time around though, as the announcement will be streamed from a mysterious "iconic" location from the history of the series to YouTube, Twitch and Facebook. It's also been announced that Good Morning America will air the announcement in the states as well, which the show confirmed on Twitter in a video with a voiceover that states the following.

"Secrets on the next James Bond film. Secrets so guarded, if we told you now we might have to kill you. Okay, I'm kidding... But Thursday and Friday on GMA, you'll find out. 007 on GMA."

That means the next two days will contain announcements as it pertains to James Bond 25. That said, it would seem like the bulk of the info is coming our way tomorrow morning. What we know for sure is that this will be Daniel Craig's final turn as the iconic MI6 spy. So he'll surely be part of the announcement. Another near guarantee is franchise producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson, and we can also safely assume that director Cary Fukunaga will be on hand.

Beyond that, we're left to wait one more day for some official news. This movie has been bouncing around hopelessly in the rumor mill for literally years now, with very little official news to go on ever since the release of Spectre back in 2015. Even though it hasn't been formally announced by the studio, Rami Malek, coming fresh off of his Oscar win for Bohemian Rhapsody, is on board to play a new villain in the movie, rumored to be blind.

Those in the U.K. will be able to watch the announcement via Sky Cinema. Even though the announcement is just now happening, some filming has already been taking place on the movie, as some set photos leaked online, showcasing a mysterious figure in a mask. Be sure to check back with us tomorrow as we'll have all of the big news we learned from the reveal. James Bond 25 is set to hit theaters on April 8, 2020. Be sure to check out the announcement from the James Bond Twitter account below.

GET READY! We will have EXCLUSIVE news on the new @007 movie you won't want to miss! Tune in to @GMA Thursday and Friday to find out! #Bond25pic.twitter.com/vB2pqjsMAb — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 23, 2019