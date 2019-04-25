Rami Malek is officially playing the villain in the upcoming James Bond 25. After some unconfirmed reports earlier this year, the news was confirmed early this morning when director Cary Fukunaga and producer Barbara Broccoli announced the production start date and the rest of the cast. Malek took part in an interview to coincide with the news and explained what it was like getting to be a part of the James Bond franchise and what he has in store for Daniel Craig.

James Bond 25 starts production on April 28th, which is just a few short days away and Rami Malek can't wait to join up with the rest of the cast and crew. Malek talked about joining the franchise and how much it means to him, especially after coming off the crazy success of Bohemian Rhapsody, which earned him the Academy Award for Best Actor. But, one of the main things he spoke about was the chance to work with Daniel Craig on his last 007 outing. Malek had this to say.

"I think Daniel has just done such an astounding job with just making him in a way relatable. Obviously there's a lot of things that none of us can do as James Bond, but he brings this class to it but this human factor, and he's kind of cynical at the same time and ruthless, but you're always rooting for him. He's been terrific. It'll be very interesting to go up against that man... It's gonna be thrilling, and it's Daniel's last film. But I'm gonna give him a run for it."

As far as Rami Malek's favorite Bond movie, he chose Dr. No, which got a big response from the live audience. Sean Connery played 007 in said movie, which is the first installment in the mega successful franchise. There are also some similarities to James Bond 25 because they are shooting part of the movie in Jamaica, where Dr. No was shot. This has led to some speculation about a possible deeper connection between the two movies. Malek wasn't able to elaborate for obvious reasons.

In addition to Rami Malek and Daniel Craig, James Bond 25 sees the return of Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright. In addition, the movie will feature franchise newcomers Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, Lashana Lynch, and Billy Magnussen. The movie begins with Bond relaxing in Jamaica after leaving active service, but that all changes when the CIA shows up asking for some help.

Cary Joji Fukunaga is directing James Bond 25 from a script credited to Neil Purvis and Robert Wade, along with Scott Z. Burns, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and himself. The movie is all set to hit theaters on April 3rd, 2020 after a series of setbacks. With that being said, it looks like things are all set to finally move forward, which is definitely some good news for fans who have been waiting for a positive update. You can watch the interview with Rami Malek below, thanks to the Good Morning America YouTube channel.

