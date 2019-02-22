The working title for James Bond 25 has been revealed. Again. We say that because this isn't the first time this same working title has come up. As those who are fans of the franchise are surely aware, this movie has hit some bumps in the road and has been delayed a couple of times along the way. That's meant an awful lot of rumors popping up in the years since Spectre was released in 2015 and this working title reveal has brought one of the most intriguing ones back to the surface.

According to a new production listing, James Bond 25 will shoot under the working title of Shatterhand. That does not mean the movie will hit theaters under that title, only that production will commence using that name. This same working title came up in 2017 before a director was even attached, and before Daniel Craig officially announced he was going to return for one last go as 007. But it's what the working title of Shatterhand was attached to at that time that is particularly interesting.

At that time, it was said that the movie would be based on the 2001 novel Never Dream of Dying by author Raymond Benson. In short, that book sees Bond squaring off against a blind villain. Benson himself denied those rumors shortly after they surfaced, but it remains an intriguing thought. And, considering that director Cary Fukunaga, who boarded the project after Danny Boyle departed, is having the current script overhauled by Scott Z. Burns (The Bourne Ultimatum), who knows what we could end up seeing? Not to mention the persistent rumor that Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek is being eyed as the main villain. Just imagine Malek playing a blind foe to Craig's Bond.

That, for now, is just an old rumor, but while we wait for actual story details, it's fun to ponder. As for Shatterhand, it does actually connect to the real James Bond universe. The name comes specifically from Ian Fleming's novel You Only Live Twice, and not so much the movie. In the book, Bond is sent to assassinate a man by the name of Dr. Guntram Shatterhand by the Japanese Secret Service, only to later realize this man is actually his arch-nemesis, Ernst Stavro Blofeld.

Christoph Waltz portrayed Blofeld in Spectre and he made it out alive. Cary Fukunaga previously expressed his desire to see Waltz return and, given this working title, it wouldn't be surprising to see Blofeld back for what will ultimately be Daniel Craig's final turn as the iconic MI6 spy. Filming is expected to begin in April at Pinewood Studios in London. After having its release date delayed again recently, James Bond 25 is now set to hit theaters on April 8, 2020. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the project are made available. This news was first reported by Production Weekly.