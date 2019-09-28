We're still months away from the arrival of No Time to Die, the 25th installment of the long-running James Bond franchise, but it's never too early to start thinking about the future. Case in point, it's being reported that Phoebe Waller-Bridge is being courted by the producers of the franchise to return to pen James Bond 26. Presumably, this movie is still years away, but Waller-Bridge is a hot ticket in Hollywood right now and that could make locking her down a major asset to the future of the series.

According to a new report, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, whose show Fleabag recently came home with six Emmys, contributed much more significantly to the script for No Time to Die than had been previously indicated. Initially, it was reported that Waller-Bridge was brought onto the project, at the insistence of star Daniel Craig, to punch-up the screenplay, particularly relating to the female characters. An unnamed source had this to say regarding the situation.

"Phoebe's contribution was great, far greater than we'd anticipated. She's the saviour of Bond, really. She was across the entire script."

As a bit of background, No Time to Die went through a lengthy development process. Series regulars Neal Purvis and Robert Wade had penned a screenplay, with the help of Scott Z. Burns, than director Cary Fukunaga was set to direct. Rumors were running rampant that the script was problematic. Now, Phoebe Waller-Bridge is being hailed as a savior and that may well have earned her a gig penning the next installment solo.

It's said that 007 producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson are on board with the idea. However, Phoebe Waller-Bridge recently signed an overall deal with Amazon, given the success of Fleabag, which means she's going to be busy and has plenty of options in front of her. The other key point here is that Daniel Craig is set to retire as the iconic MI6 spy following Bond 25. Should that ring true, that means Waller-Bridge would be entrusted with writing the first entry in what would be our introduction to a new Bond. That's no easy task, considering Craig has been playing the part since 2006's Casino Royale.

Related: Christoph Waltz to Return as Blofeld in James Bond 25 After All?

Virtually nothing is known about the future of the series beyond No Time to Die, which is set to arrive in theaters on April 8, 2020. Various names to take up the mantle of 007, such as Tom Hiddleston, Richard Madden and various others have come up, and there has been some talk of a female Bond here and there, but nothing has been firmed up. Ultimately, if this pans out, much of what we see could be in the hands of Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Early as it may be, this is an intriguing development and could bode well for Daniel Craig's final entry. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news was previously reported by Metro.