If you were to make a list of the coolest cars in movie history, the James Bond driven Aston Martin DB5, which first appeared in 1964's Goldfinger, would unquestionably be right near the top of that list. Unfortunately, these cars have been notoriously difficult to obtain over the years, given their status as collector's items, thanks to the Bond franchise. Now, however, Aston Martin has announced that they're reintroducing the DB5 for a special, limited run. To top it all off, this version will include many of the fancy spy gadgets, straight from Q Branch.

The company has announced that a very limited series of 25 Goldfinger DB5 continuation editions will be created for some very lucky (and wealthy) customers by Aston Martin Works and EON Productions. The new line of DB5s will be based on James Bond's legendary car from the 1964 classic and will be built at Newport Pagnell, the original home of the DB5. They are to be authentic reproductions of the DB5 seen on screen, with some, what the company is calling "sympathetic modifications", in order to ensure build quality and reliability.

These reproductions of James Bond's car will include functioning gadgets, such as revolving number plates and more. Aston Martin didn't clarify exactly which gadgets will be included, but we're guessing functioning rocket launchers won't be part of the deal. You can still hold out hope for the eject seat though. The gadgets will be co-developed with Oscar winner Chris Corbould, who has served as special effects supervisor on eight previous James Bond movies, working with effects departments on a total of fourteen of the movies overall. So he's quite qualified for the gig. Andy Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aston Martin, had this to say in a statement.

"The connection between Aston Martin and James Bond is something of which we are very proud and it is remarkable that the DB5 remains the definitive James Bond car after so many years. To own an Aston Martin has long been an aspiration for James Bond fans, but to own a Silver Birch DB5, complete with gadgets and built to the highest standards in the very same factory as the original James Bond cars? Well, that is surely the ultimate collectors' fantasy. The skilled craftspeople at Aston Martin Works and the expert special effects team from the James Bond films are about to make this fantasy real for 25 very lucky customers."

Goldfinger helped cement James Bond as a true icon in pop culture and the movie is considered to be one of the best, if not the best, ever made within the enduring franchise. Much of that has to do with the inclusion of the DB5. The car has made appearances in several other Bond movies, including Thunderball, Goldeneye and Tomorrow Never Dies. It's shown up three times during Daniel Craig's run, with his Bond winning it in a poker game in Casino Royale. The car subsequently appeared in Skyfall and Spectre.

So, what will this limited edition Aston Martin DB5 set you back? About $3.45 million. And despite how cool it's going to be to have all of the gadgets, the company notes that the car won't be road legal. It's going to a be a very expensive bragging rights piece. Aston Martin says that those lucky enough to get one can expect delivery in 2020.