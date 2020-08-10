Well, it's official, according to a new poll Sean Connery is the greatest James Bond, with over 14,000 007 fans voting the Scottish actor as the stand-out portrayal of Ian Fleming's famous MI6 agent. Though this might not come as much of a surprise, the result that does is the most recent incarnation of the character, Daniel Craig, not even making it into the top 3.

Connery topped the James Bond poll with 44 per cent of the vote, with Timothy Dalton taking second place with a respectable 32 per cent, and finally Pierce Brosnan coming in third with 23 per cent. Craig, meanwhile, was knocked out in the first round by Connery, who came out on top with 56 per cent of the vote. Connery is often considered to be the audience's favorite Bond, having played the iconic character a total of seven times, beginning with the first five Bond movies, Dr. No (1962), From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), and You Only Live Twice (1967) before exiting the role. He was then exited the role before being coaxed back into returning for Diamonds Are Forever (1971) and later Never Say Never Again (1983).

In a separate poll, Bond fans were then asked who would most like to see slide into the famous tux and strap on the Walther PPK next following Daniel Craig's last 007 outing in the upcoming No Time to Die. Outlander actor Sam Heughan emerged victorious, earning almost 30 per cent of the vote, with the rest of the top five being made up of such expected choices as Tom Hardy (14 per cent), Henry Cavill (11 per cent), Idris Elba (10 per cent), and Tom Hiddleston (five per cent).

Heughan has stated recently that he would relish the chance to take over, with the actor saying, "Obviously it's a dream for every actor...I auditioned for it back when they were doing Bond 21 - when Daniel Craig was cast in Casino Royale and I think a lot of actors were seen in the U.K. Of course, it would be a dream role. And a Scottish Bond, who doesn't want to see another Scottish Bond?!"

Before any of them are given the opportunity though, we still have yet to see Daniel Craig as James Bond for the fifth and final time in No Time to Die, which picks up five years after the capture of Ernst Stavro Blofeld, with James Bond having now left active service. He is approached by Felix Leiter, his friend, and a CIA officer, who enlists his help in the search for Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that Obruchev was abducted, Bond must confront a danger the likes of which the world has never seen before.

No Time to Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga from a screenplay by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes reprise their roles from previous films, with Rami Malek and Lashana Lynch joining the main cast.

No Time to Die has been delayed several times due to the ongoing global circumstances, with rumors currently abound that it may be delayed again. For now, the movie is scheduled for release on 12 November in the United Kingdom and on 25 November in the United States, though there have been recent rumors that MGM and Universal are considering delaying the movie once again to Summer 2021. This comes to us courtesy of Radio Times.