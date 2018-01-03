Daniel Craig is portraying 007 in James Bond 25 one last time after swearing that he'd never return to the role, even going as far as to say that he'd rather slit his wrists than play the character again. Speculation about who the next James Bond could be swirled for years until it was finally confirmed that Craig would be stepping in to play 007 one last time. In a new interview, Producer Barbara Broccoli revealed that the next person in line to play James Bond could end up being a woman or even a person of another ethnicity. For now, we have Daniel Craig, but who could be next in line to play the iconic character up on the big screen?

While speaking with the Daily Mail, Barbara Broccoli revealed that the James Bond franchise tries to stay with the times and "push the envelope" while creating something new. And now, it seems that the future is uncertain when Daniel Craig retires from the role in the upcoming, untitled Bond 25 movie. When asked about any potential actors to take over, Broccoli replied that she was extremely happy with Daniel Craig, but admitted that "anything is possible" for the next person in line. She had this to say when asked about the possibility of a woman taking over.

"These films tend to reflect the times so we always try to push the envelope a little bit. Anything is possible. Right now it's Daniel Craig, and I'm very happy with Daniel Craig, but who knows what the future will bring?"

Sir Roger Moore, who died in May at the age of 89, said in 2015, "I have heard people talk about how there should be a lady Bond or a gay Bond." However, Moore didn't agree with the character straying from the white male persona that is synonymous with the iconic character created by author Ian Fleming. Moore contended that he was not trying to offend and instead maintained that he was just thinking about staying true to what Fleming had written. He had this to say.

"But they wouldn't be Bond for the simple reason that wasn't what Ian Fleming wrote. It is not about being homophobic or, for that matter, racist - it is simply about being true to the character."

Idris Elba was the actor rumored to take over for Daniel Craig before he signed back on and many people were excited to see the first person of color portray James Bond. Elba's name was tossed around for over a year, but the Dark Tower actor claims that he was never contacted officially to play the role or even asked to try out. Charlize Theron's name has also been thrown around and she recently starred in a similar role in Atomic Blonde. When asked about playing the first woman 007, Theron said that she would rather see Idris Elba take the part.

Bond 25 is still a year away from hitting theaters, so there's some time to decide who will be playing James Bond next. But, will fans except a woman in the role? Or someone of a different ethnicity or sexual preference? Those questions will be answered when the time comes, but there will ultimately be some kind of controversy no matter who ends up in the role regardless of sex or race. But as Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has said, "anything is possible," which leads us to believe that a change is about to come for the next phase of the 007 character. You can read more about what Barbara Broccoli had to say about a new James Bond via The Daily Mail U.K.