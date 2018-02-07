Could Chris Hemsworth be making the jump from God of Thunder to greatest spy in the world? While there's no official word on who The producers of the James Bond franchise are looking at to potentially replace Daniel Craig as 007 following the release of James Bond 25, Chris Hemsworth has thrown his hat into the ring. Or, at the very least, he's not taking his hat out of the ring as he's said he'd be game to possibly take on the role of the famed MI6 spy, should the opportunity arise.

The famed Australian actor recently sat down to chat on the news program Sunrise, which airs in his home country. His appearance came following the Super Bowl Dundee ad, that had everyone convinced a Crocodile Dundee reboot was on the way prior to the big game. During the conversation, he was asked about the possibility of throwing on a suit, picking up a Walther PPK and taking up the mantle of James Bond in the future. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Yeah, I mean, I think any actor would jump at that opportunity. I'm certainly a fan. A whole lot of pressure comes with that, though. I think the Bond fan base is probably more critical than the comic book fanbase. I don't know, there's plenty of guys who could do a better job than I would. Plenty of English men, and women."

There's a lot to unpack in that response, but first off, he's open to it. Maybe not chomping at the bit to get an audition for the inevitable James Bond movie that won't feature Daniel Craig, but willing to admit that it would be a huge opportunity and that he's a fan. And there are likely plenty of people who would support this potential casting.

Though, he does point out that he feels there are plenty of English actors who may be better suited for the gig. Many have championed his Marvel Cinematic Universe co-star Idris Elba for the job over the years. He also makes the "and women" comment at the end of his statement. While the likelihood of a female version of James Bond isn't overly significant, there's been talk of it, with actresses like Gillian Anderson from The X-Files coming up over the last year or so.

It's also worth noting that Chris Hemsworth wouldn't be the first Aussie actor to take on the 007 role. George Lazenby, who famously played 007 just once in On Her Majesty's Secret Service and was the first person to play Bond in a movie aside from Sean Connery, was also Australian. In any case, we've still got quite a while before this becomes an issue, as James Bond 25 won't even arrive in theaters until November 2019, meaning a new actor wouldn't likely be cast until 2020 at the earliest. By that time, who knows what other names will come up? It could be someone we've never even heard of. This news comes to us courtesy of Yahoo.