Thanks to the most recent delay in releasing No Time to Die, James Bond has been left in limbo, with audiences simultaneously wondering whether we will ever see Daniel Craig's last hurrah and who will take over if and when that happens. Well, Craig has now offered some very simple advice to whoever is chosen to don the iconic tuxedo.

"Don't f--k it up."

Great advice for life as well, really. After his deadpan response, Daniel Craig did offer something with a little more substance saying, "It's a beautiful, amazing thing. Leave it better than when you found it." Craig clearly took his own advice, with the actor now considered to be one of the best iterations of 007, with several of his Bond movies breaking box office records as well as being critically adored. Hopefully No Time to Die will end his reign on a high...that is, if we ever get to actually see it.

As for who could end up replacing Craig someday, several high-profile names have hit headlines recently, including Mad Max: Fury Road star, Tom Hardy, whose odds were recently slashed to the extent that bookies suspended betting, with the actor emerging as the bookies' favorite. Alongside Hardy, The Witcher star, Henry Cavill has also been high on the roster, with the actor himself responding positively to rumors that he could be in line to take over following No Time to Die. "If Barbara [Bond producer Barbara Broccoli] and Mike [co-producer Michael G. Wilson] were interested in that, I would absolutely jump at the opportunity," Cavill said. "At this stage, it's all up in the air. We'll see what happens. But yes, I would love to play Bond, it would be very, very exciting."

Another, more surprising name that was rumored for the James Bond role is musician Harry Styles, who was quick to dismiss the claims saying, "I grew up watching those. You know, I loved him when I was a kid. So I think it's kind of everyone's dream a little bit, right?"

No Time to Die picks up five years after the events of 2015's Spectre and the capture of Ernst Stavro Blofeld, with James Bond having now left active service. He is approached by Felix Leiter, his friend, and a CIA officer, who enlists his help in the search for Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that Obruchev was abducted, Bond must confront a danger the likes of which the world has never seen before. No Time to Die has been confirmed as Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing as the MI6 agent James Bond. Despite his fluctuating disdain for the role, the actor recently said that he is glad he got "one more chance" to play the iconic character and that No Time to Die does something that no Bond movie has "done before."

The movie is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga from a screenplay by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes reprise their roles from previous films, with Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, and Rami Malek joining the main cast.

No Time to Die has now been delayed again, a decision that Craig is fully behind, and will now open in theaters on April 2nd, 2021. This comes to us from the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.