No Time to Die will be Daniel Craig's fifth and final time playing Ian Fleming's iconic spy, James Bond. now, Craig has revealed the one condition he laid down in order to agree to sign on to play the character in the first place way back in 2006.

"The deal was, I said to [producers] Barbara [Broccoli] and Michael [G Wilson] before I read the script - it's so arrogant, it's ridiculous - I just said I can't do an impression of something that's come before. I can't recreate what you've done before. Brilliant though that is, I can't do it. I can't come in and try and be something that people expect. I can come in and try and reinvent it, because that to me is fascinating and interesting."

Daniel Craig clearly got his wish, signing on to play James Bond in Casino Royale, which introduced audiences to a much more brutal, tortured version of the globe-trotting secret agent. The actor was adamant that he had no interest in simply joining the franchise and copying what the likes of Sean Connery, Roger Moore, and Pierce Brosnan had done before, and instead wanted to reinvent Bond in his own image. To his surprise, that is exactly what producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson were looking for.

"Instead of them saying, 'Thanks very much, bye,' they said, 'Yeah, that's exactly what we want you to do.'"

The strategy of reinvention rather than maintaining what was expected of the franchise ultimately worked wonders, with several of Craig's Bond movies proving to be some of the best in the long-running series and his iteration of the character now a firm fan-favorite.

No Time to Die picks up five years after the events of 2015's Spectre and the capture of Ernst Stavro Blofeld, with James Bond having now left active service. He is approached by Felix Leiter, his friend, and a CIA officer, who enlists his help in the search for Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that Obruchev was abducted, Bond must confront a danger the likes of which the world has never seen before. No Time to Die has been confirmed as Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing as the MI6 agent James Bond. Despite his fluctuating disdain for the role, the actor recently said that he is glad he got "one more chance" to play the iconic character and that No Time to Die does something that no Bond movie has "done before."

The movie is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga from a screenplay by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes reprise their roles from previous films, with Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, and Rami Malek joining the main cast.

No Time to Die has been delayed several times due to the ongoing global circumstances, with rumors currently abound that it may be delayed again. For now, the movie is scheduled for release on 12 November in the United Kingdom and on 25 November in the United States, with the recent release of the video for Billie Eilish's official theme song suggesting release will go ahead as planned. This comes to us from The Official James Bond Podcast.