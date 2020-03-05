You may have to wait a little longer to see Daniel Craig's swansong as MI6 agent James Bond, No Time to Die, but that has not stopped the actor from bringing that character to life again in promos for the upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live. Daniel Craig is scheduled to host the show on March 7, making this the first time that he has hosted the popular comedy sketch show since 2012.

The promo shows Daniel Craig discussing his excitement for coming back to host, with his backstage interactions with the rest of the cast and crew showcasing his inability to separate himself from his intense screen persona, and the role of James Bond. The clip has Craig chatting quite happily with the show's alumni, before suddenly slipping into angry-Bond mode and turning jovial handshakes into gut-punches and dislocated shoulders.

The effortlessness with which Craig goes from talking about "silly accents" and "funny wigs" to sudden, brutal interrogation in this Saturday Night Live promo is quite a sight to behold and demonstrates why the actor has not only become so popular in the role of the iconic secret agent but also why he is probably quite tired of it. This may in fact be one of the last times we see the actor as Bond, even in a light-hearted way, as he is quite eager to retire the role, hang up the tux, and distance himself from the '00' agent.

The role of James Bond almost kept Daniel Craig from starring in Knives Out. Craig will be returning to play private investigator Benoit Blanc for the recently announced sequel, Knives Out 2, which will find Blanc taking on a brand new mystery with a host of new characters at its center.

No Time to Die's journey to the big screen has been a troubled one, with injuries and the like causing delays. Now, the movie has been delayed for several months due to the outbreak and concern surrounding the coronavirus COVID-19, with MGM and Eon Productions announcing yesterday that the release date would be pushed from April to November.

The Daniel Craig finale No Time to Die picks up five years after the capture of the villainous Ernst Stavro Blofeld. James Bond has now left active service and is living a peaceful life in Jamaica with Madeleine Swann. He is approached by Felix Leiter, his friend and CIA officer, who enlists his help in the search for Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that Obruchev was abducted, Bond must confront a danger the likes of which the world has never seen before.

The movie is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga from a screenplay by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Fukunaga and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Alongside Daniel Craig stars Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes who reprise their roles from previous films, with Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen joining the cast.

