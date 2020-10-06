Hopes of soon joining 007 on his latest adventure were dashed earlier this week when it was announced that No Time to Die will be delayed until next year. Now, Daniel Craig has commented on the movie's most recent postponement, reasoning that all involved just want the theater environment to be safe and sound when No Time to Die is finally released.

"We just want people to go and see this movie in the right way, the safe way. You know, cinemas all around the world are closed at the moment and we want to release the movie at the same time all around the world, this isn't the right time."

Much like what happened at the beginning of the current circumstances, an ominous sense of deja vu has now swept through Hollywood studios, with high profile movies from across the cinematic spectrum now being pushed back. No Time to Die is just one of the dominos to have fallen, with the likes of The Batman, F9, Black Widow, and Dune having all now been delayed by several months. That has led many to wonder whether cinemas will even survive until such time as these movies are released, with major exhibitor Cineworld announcing that it would be temporarily closing all its UK sites and its U.S. chain Regal.

Of course, health and safety are paramount at this time, but even with a release date scheduled for next year, Daniel Craig hinted that the situation has become so unpredictable that things could still change again. "Fingers crossed April 2 is going to be our date," he said.

No Time to Die picks up five years after the events of 2015's Spectre and the capture of Ernst Stavro Blofeld, with James Bond having now left active service. He is approached by Felix Leiter, his friend, and a CIA officer, who enlists his help in the search for Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that Obruchev was abducted, Bond must confront a danger the likes of which the world has never seen before. No Time to Die has been confirmed as Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing as the MI6 agent James Bond. Despite his fluctuating disdain for the role, the actor recently said that he is glad he got "one more chance" to play the iconic character and that No Time to Die does something that no Bond movie has "done before."

No Time to Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga from a screenplay by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes reprise their roles from previous films, with Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, and Rami Malek joining the main cast.

The latest Bond movie has been rife with delays, with releasing the movie seemingly more difficult than any of 007's missions. The movie has now been pushed back several times due to the ongoing global circumstances. Here's hoping that things are brought under control and audiences can finally sit down in a theater and watch No Time to Die on 2 April 2021. Daniel Craig made these comments while appearing on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.