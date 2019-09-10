Many great actors have played the iconic MI6 agent, James Bond. From Sean Connery to the most recent incarnation Daniel Craig, there have been nine actors who have pulled on the famous tux, with all of them, of course, being men. Well, former Bond Pierce Brosnan thinks it might be time to change all that, and make way for a female 007.

Pierce Brosnan was asked about his thoughts on the much-discussed idea of a Bond gender change. Here's what he had to say.

"Yes! I think we've watched the guys do it for the last 40 years. Get out of the way, guys, and put a woman up there. I think it would be exhilarating, it would be exciting."

Times have changed, and the subject of the character, James Bond, not fitting into the current climate often comes up whenever he is mentioned. Many believe that the character is nothing more than a relic of a bygone era, and desperately needs updating in order to survive. The consistent, record-breaking box office takings may beg to differ, but the idea of Bond being modernized is still a pertinent one.

Brosnan clearly agrees, but despite showing his enthusiasm for the idea, he did express doubt as to whether or not it would ever actually happen. The actor specifically blamed the current producers for the suggestion of a female Bond falling on deaf ears.

"I don't think that's going to happen with the Broccolis. I don't think that is going to happen under their watch."

Brosnan's opinion is far from unfounded, with Barbara Broccoli having already made her views clear on the matter last year, claiming that the Bond films would never depict a female Bond. She rather definitively stated that the character is male, was written as male, and will stay as male. Not much room for interpretation there, then.

Brosnan then elaborated further on his belief that the Bond movies should change, and attempt to adapt to current attitudes, particularly the recent #MeToo movement.

"The #MeToo movement has been relevant and significant and well needed in our society, so they'll have to address that."

His idea that the franchise should try to reflect more modern sensibilities is one that is shared across the fanbase, though certainly not by all. The very mention that newcomer, Lashana Lynch, would carry the coveted 007 number in the upcoming No Time to Die was met with much vitriol across the internet, though this is more than likely the same section of fans who reacted with anger at the announcement of a Blonde Daniel Craig taking the role back in 2006's Casino Royale. Perhaps we should learn to give things a chance.

Finally, Brosnan waxed nostalgic about his decade-long career as 007, and vocalised his appreciation for being given the opportunity to play the famous spy.

"James Bond has a certain significance and a deep pride. I will be asked about him until my dying days - it just goes with the territory. He's a beloved character. I was honored to play the role and I rejuvenated a franchise that had been dormant."

Maybe it's time we gave the same opportunity to a female. This news originated at The Hollywood Reporter.