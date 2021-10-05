Names have been thrown around ever since Daniel Craig announced his bowing out as James Bond after No Time to Die. Some actors were instant choices for fans and filmmakers, while other mavericks were unexpected contenders. US-Bookies.com has the current odds listed. Some of them are expected, while others might be called head scratchers. Let's take a look!

Regé-Jean Page is the bookies' current favorite to be the next James Bond, according to betting aggregators US-Bookies.com ( See Disclaimer Below ). His odds to take over Daniel Craig's role have improved from 16/5 (23.8% implied probability) to 5/2 (28.6%) since last month. With this shift, Page has once again overtaken Tom Hardy, whose odds worsened from 9/4 (30.8%) to 3/1 (25%) during the same time.

"Regé-Jean Page has gotten a lot of praise for his role in Bridgerton, so his current free agent status has fueled the speculation, which is evidenced by the bookies suggesting he's the favorite to be the first Black man to play James Bond," says a US-Bookies spokesperson.

"While Page's odds have improved beyond many stars', James Norton's odds have also made noticeable improvements, so we can't count him out just yet."

In April, James Norton was 5/2 (28.6% implied probability) to take over the role, but those odds worsened to 11/2 (15.4%) by September. However, his odds have since improved to 3/1 (25%), where he's tied with Tom Hardy. Norton is Followed by Henry Cavill, who improved from 10/1 (9.1%) to 7/1 (12.5%) since last month, and Idris Elba, who also improved from 9/1 (10%) to 8/1 (11.1%).

"Daniel Craig's recent comments on the possibility of a female Bond have been widely discussed leading up to No Time To Die's US release, and the bookies are viewing this as a less likely possibility than it was a month ago,"says a US-Bookies spokesperson. "Lashana Lynch, who is the woman with the best odds, worsened since September from 9/1 to 10/1."

Producer Barbara Broccoli had this to say. "I always say: you can only be in love with one person at a time. Once (No Time to Die)'s come out, then some time will pass, and then we'll have to get on to the business of the future. But for now, we just cannot think about anything beyond Daniel."

Tom Hardy's Venom: Let There Be Carnage co-star Naomie Harris says of Hardy, "He would be amazing. He's such a phenomenal actor. I'm such a huge fan of his and then working with him on Venom, I have even more respect for him. He's just like, incredible, the physicality that he brings to the role is just extraordinary. I've never seen anything like it." The Moneypenny actor has three Bond films under her belt, so she speaks from experience.

Studying the bookies odds, it's fascinating to entertain the thoughts of any actor listed. Who have you got your money on?

Disclaimer: The odds posted in this article are for illustrative purposes only, as wagering on such props is not currently legal in any U.S. state. The data was based on betting markets offered by UK/European/worldwide operators regulated in jurisdictions where wagering on these props is legal.