While audiences wait to see whether No Time to Die will ever actually be released, rumors continue to circulate regarding Daniel Craig's replacement as the iconic secret agent, James Bond. The newest addition to the list of possibles is singer-songwriter and Dunkirk star, Harry Styles, who has now responded to the idea of donning the famous tux. Stopping short of any confirmation, Styles did state that it would be his dream to play Bond at some point in the future.

"I grew up watching those. You know, I loved him when I was a kid. So I think it's kind of everyone's dream a little bit, right?"

Of course, the singer-turned-actor does point out that it's everyone's dream at least a little bit, which sounds like he's not exactly going to be vying for the role any time soon. While Harry Styles is a household name thanks to being in the boyband One Direction and is moving more into acting with roles in the likes of Olivia Wilde's upcoming thriller Don't Worry, Darling, it is difficult to imagine him as James Bond, especially following Daniel Craig's more gritty take on the famous spy.

Several high-profile actors have been put forward as Craig's successor for the James Bond role, including Mad Max: Fury Road star, Tom Hardy, whose odds were recently slashed to the extent that bookies suspended betting, with Hardy emerging as the bookies' favourite.

Alongside Hardy, The Witcher star, Henry Cavill, has also been high on the roster, with the actor himself recently responding positively to rumors that he could be in line to take over following No Time to Die. "If Barbara [Bond producer Barbara Broccoli] and Mike [co-producer Michael G. Wilson] were interested in that, I would absolutely jump at the opportunity," Cavill said. "At this stage, it's all up in the air. We'll see what happens. But yes, I would love to play Bond, it would be very, very exciting."

Before any of that though, audiences will hopefully one day get to see No Time to Die for themselves. Picking up five years after the events of 2015's Spectre and the capture of Ernst Stavro Blofeld, James Bond has now left active service. He is approached by Felix Leiter, his friend, and a CIA officer, who enlists his help in the search for Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that Obruchev was abducted, Bond must confront a danger the likes of which the world has never seen before. No Time to Die has been confirmed as Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing as the MI6 agent James Bond. Despite his fluctuating disdain for the role, the actor recently said that he is glad he got "one more chance" to play the iconic character and that No Time to Die does something that no Bond movie has "done before."

The movie is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga from a screenplay by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes reprise their roles from previous films, with Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, and Rami Malek joining the main cast. No Time to Die was recently delayed again, and will now open in theaters on April 2nd, 2021. This comes to us from Pop Culture.