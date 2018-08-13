We now have an idea of what Henry Cavill will look like as James Bond. There is no telling who will end up replacing Daniel Craig as 007 once he retires. The internet has been ripe with rumors and fan suggestions over the course of the last couple of years ever since Spectre was released. Cavill has been a popular suggestion and now, thanks to some really awesome fan art, we see that he would make a pretty excellent choice, assuming the producers want to maintain the classic archetype of the character.

The art comes from BossLogic, who very regularly does art depicting actors and actresses in various roles that they were recently cast in, or, in this case, a popular fan suggestion. The art features Henry Cavill on a poster for what we could presume would be the first movie to follow next year's James Bond 25. There's no title, but we see the 007 logo at the bottom, with Cavill rocking a tuxedo and a Walther PPK with a silencer, reminiscent of Pierce Brosnan's first go as the character in Goldeneye.

It's not difficult to see why Henry Cavill would be a logical choice to play 007. He's traditionally handsome, strong, looks good in a suit, has a charming way about him and has proved several times that he can do the spy genre quite well in movies like The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and, more recently, Mission: Impossible - Fallout. Cavill recently said he'd be happy to take the 007 role, given the chance, and that his turn in the Mission: Impossible franchise served as a training ground of sorts. If you're looking to go traditional, he seems like the right guy.

That said, the biggest thing working against him could be that the times are changing. Even though the recent Idris Elba rumors were debunked, it isn't out of the realm of possibility that the Bond producers could be looking to change things up once Daniel Craig retires. A black actor taking on the role wouldn't be much of a leap and Elba was very popular amongst fans. There has also been the suggestion of casting a woman in the role, with the likes of Charlize Theron and Gillian Anderson popular choices online. While a lady Bond seems less likely, the idea that the next 007 could be someone other than a white, British man isn't at all far-fetched.

For now, Daniel Craig is still our guy. He's set for one last go in James Bond 25, which begins filming later this year under the direction of Danny Boyle. So we're probably not going to hear any word in regards to casting the next Bond until after that movie arrives in November 2019. When that time does come, it will be hard not to think Henry Cavill should at least be considered for the gig. Be sure to check out the art from Boss Logic's Twitter account for yourself below.