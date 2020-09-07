With No Time to Die all set to be Daniel Craig's last performance as the famous MI6 agent, fans are wondering who will be next to take up the martini-swigging mantle. Well, according to the first ever AI-assisted casting programme, The Witcher and Justice League star, Henry Cavill, is the right man to be the next James Bond.

"Henry Cavill: 92.3%. Richard Armitage: 92%. Idris Elba: 90.9%."

The AI-assisted programme compared different actor's attributes against Bond's attributes in order to best assess who would be the perfect choice to follow in Craig's footsteps. Cavill came out ahead, with The Hobbit star Richard Armitage just behind, followed by Idris Elba.

This was then expanded to include international stars and resulted in The Boys and Dredd actor Karl Urban topping the list with a whopping 96.7%, putting him ahead of even Henry Cavill. Right behind Urban, the casting robot chose Avengers: Endgame star Chris Evans with 93.9% followed by Will Smith with 92.2%. In the name of curiosity and exploring all possibilities, the Bond-seeker 3000 then considered female actors, with The Mandalorian star Gina Carano topping the list with a huge 97.3%, followed by Katee Sackhoff with 94.4% and finally Angelina Jolie with 94.2%.

While there are sure to be some disagreements here and there, most Bond fans would likely get behind Cavill as Ian Fleming's iconic spy. He obviously looks great in a suit, and even has some experience in the espionage game, having starred in 2018's action movie masterpiece Mission: Impossible - Fallout opposite Tom Cruise. This wouldn't even be his first foray with Bond, with the actor almost winning the role once before after being heavily considered for the lead in 2006's Casino Royale, for which he lost out to Craig. For now, Henry Cavill will forgo donning the tuxedo for the time being and will instead once again don a white-haired wig for his return as the monster hunter, Geralt, in The Witcher. The second season of The Witcher recently returned to filming after a forced hiatus and is expected to hit Netflix sometime next year.

Before any actor is chosen to don the famous tux, we have yet to see Daniel Craig as James Bond for the fifth and final time in the upcoming No Time to Die. Picking up five years after the capture of Ernst Stavro Blofeld, James Bond has now left active service. He is approached by Felix Leiter, his friend, and a CIA officer, who enlists his help in the search for Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that Obruchev was abducted, Bond must confront a danger the likes of which the world has never seen before.

No Time to Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga from a screenplay by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes reprise their roles from previous films, with Rami Malek and Lashana Lynch joining the main cast.

Craig's final outing has been pushed back several times due to the ongoing global situation, with the movie originally due to be released way back in April. Thankfully, No Time to Die should prove to be worth the extended wait, with several members of the cast and crew praising the movie, including actress Léa Seydoux who described No Time to Die as being "very moving. I bet you're going to cry. When I watched it, I cried, which is weird because I am in it." No Time to Die is now scheduled for release on 12 November in the United Kingdom and on 20 November in the United States. This casting process was conducted by Largo.ai.