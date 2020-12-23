While we remain in perpetual limbo awaiting the release of Daniel Craig's final outing as iconic secret agent James Bond in No Time to Die, one expert has decided now is the time to crush many a dream, ruling out Man of Steel star Henry Cavill as the 007 replacement. Editor of International Journal of James Bond Studies Dr. Ian Kinane has recently stated that Cavill likely won't ever be Bond as he's "too famous."

Citing the actor's roles in franchises such as Superman and Mission: Impossible, the good doctor reasoned that Henry Cavill has far too big a profile now and will therefore be far too busy to slip into the famous tux. Kinane also ruled out other fan-favorite Bond picks, including The Suicide Squad star Idris Elba and Mad Max: Fury Road star Tom Hardy.

Traditionally, actors who have taken on the role of James Bond have been largely unknown, with the part seen as something of a star-maker. Kinane did have an unexpected suggestion for who could be next in line though saying, "Jamie Bell (Fan4stic) is a good choice because he performed in a movie called Film Stars Only Die in Liverpool which was produced by Barbara Broccoli."

He continued to make the case for Bell adding, "And Jamie Bell is at the right age that Daniel Craig was when he stepped into the role, so there's potential there."

Kinane also said that lesser-known actor James Norton is a possibility, "he was in War and Peace and played the vicar in Grantchester, but he has a particular kind of recognisable Britishness that melded I think with a potential to be hardened in a much the same way Daniel Craig has."

This newest expert opinion goes against that of the machines (never a wise decision), with the first ever AI-assisted casting programme deducing that The Witcher and Justice League star, Henry Cavill, is the right man to be the next James Bond with a rating of 92.3% against Richard Armitage with 92% and Idris Elba with 90.9%. The programme compared different actor's attributes against Bond's attributes in order to best assess who would be the perfect choice to follow in Craig's footsteps.

Though it's bad news from the doctor, Cavill himself has responded to the idea of taking up the 007 mantle in the past and sounds very much on board with the idea. "If Barbara [Bond producer Barbara Broccoli] and Mike [co-producer Michael G. Wilson] were interested in that, I would absolutely jump at the opportunity," the actor said. "At this stage, it's all up in the air. We'll see what happens. But yes, I would love to play Bond, it would be very, very exciting."

Constant delays mean we have yet to see Craig's last hurrah, No Time to Die, with Henry Cavill likely too old and decrepit to take over the role anyway by the time the movie debuts, the actor now wandering around a retirement home wearing a tattered Superman t-shirt and shouting deliriously about how he used to be able to fly.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga from a screenplay by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, No Time to Die picks up five years after the capture of Ernst Stavro Blofeld, with James Bond having now left active service. He is approached by Felix Leiter, his friend, and a CIA officer, who enlists his help in the search for Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that Obruchev was abducted, James Bond must confront a danger the likes of which the world has never seen before. This comes to us via The Express.