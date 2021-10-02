If Henry Cavill's name comes into the James Bond casting talks next year, he's still open to taking on the iconic role. For years, Cavill's name has come up often with fans when discussing who might make a good James Bond. It was recently reported that discussions about the next actor to play the part will begin in 2022, and this resulted in Cavill trending online with fans rooting for him to get the job once again.

During an interview with The Movie Dweeb, Cavill was asked about the James Bond discussions. Because Cavill has spoken about potentially playing 007 in the past, he was asked if he'd be up for joining the franchise as another character, perhaps "going from Sherlock Holmes to a Bond villain." The answer Cavill gave suggests he's still definitely up for teaming up with James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson to take on any role they'd have in mind.

"If Barbara [Broccoli] and Michael [G. Wilson] interested me in any capacity to be a part of their movies, then I will gladly have that discussion, and that would be something I'd be very keen to explore further."



Even Henry Cavill seems keen to portray James Bond. #NoTimeToDiepic.twitter.com/fgwlMFD6PZ — The Movie Dweeb (@The_MovieDweeb) September 28, 2021

In other words, Henry Cavill is definitely up for joining the James Bond series, even if he's playing the villain or another character besides 007. Even so, that answer obviously includes James Bond himself if the producers were to have Cavill in mind for the main role. It's good news for fans hoping to see Cavill land the role, but talks of recasting James Bond aren't set to begin until next year.

These comments are also similar to what Henry Cavill has previously said about potentially playing James Bond. Last year, the actor was much more clear about his desire to suit up as 007, admitting that he would "jump at the opportunity." He added, "At this stage, it's all up in the air. We'll see what happens. But yes, I would love to play Bond, it would be very, very exciting."

One big reason a lot of fans want to see Cavill become James Bond is because he came pretty close to getting the role once before. After Pierce Brosnan departed the franchise, the casting search was on to find his replacement for the 2006 reboot Casino Royale. Director Martin Campbell has said that Cavill was the only actor besides Daniel Craig in serious contention for the role, and he was rumored for it at the time, but Cavill was ultimately passed on because of his young age at the time. Coincidentally, at 38-years-old, Cavill is the exact same age now as Craig was when he starred in Casino Royale.

No Time to Die is the fifth and final movie to feature Daniel Craig as James Bond. The actor means it this time when he says he's done with the role and gave an emotional farewell to his fellow James Bond team in a set video from No Time to Die. The movie premieres internationally on Sept. 30 followed by its release in U.S. theaters on Oct. 8. Time will tell who his successor is, but Henry Cavill just might be in the running.