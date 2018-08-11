Some things are just too good to be true. A recent report from a U.K. tabloid indicated that Idris Elba was possibly in the running to replace Daniel Craig as the next James Bond. Elba has remained a popular choice for quite some time now and, with Craig's run coming to an end after James Bond 25, it's never too early to start thinking about who could take up the 007 mantle next. Just don't expect it to be Idris Elba, as these rumors have been debunked.

Director Antoine Fuqua, per the initial report, had a conversation with producer Barbara Broccoli, who is at the very top of the chain of command when it comes to the James Bond franchise. Per that alleged conversation, Fuqua indicated that Broccoli feels it's time to have a non-white actor take on the role and that Idris Elba was someone they were considering. However, a representative for Fuqua reveals that no such conversation took place. The rep had this to say.

"He never had a conversation with Barbara about the franchise or about any casting. It's all made up stuff. Not sure how it got started."

No representatives for Idris Elba have commented. However, an unnamed source in the new report states that nobody from the actor's camp has any knowledge of such a possible casting. So, it looks like those hoping to see Elba suit up as 007 once Daniel Craig hangs up his Walther PPK next year will need to just continue to dream about it. Elba's casting has come up in the past and has largely been kept alive because so many people are so fond of the idea. Unfortunately, it will probably only ever be a "what if?" sort of thing.

Idris Elba is 45 now and, come time to officially cast a new James Bond, in 2020 or 2021, he would be much closer to 50. Tom Cruise just showed in Mission: Impossible - Fallout that an actor well into his 50s can still do action like nobody's business, and Daniel Craig will be 50 during the filming of James Bond 25. However, that's a bit old to be kicking off a run as 007. Whoever the next James Bond is, the producers are going to want someone who can do multiple movies.

For now, we await the arrival of James Bond 25, which hits theaters in November 2019. Danny Boyle is directing from a script written by his frequent collaborator John Hodge. Their idea was picked up at the last minute in place of a script that had been written by franchise regulars Neal Purvis and Robert Wade. Story details are currently being kept under wraps, but Daniel Craig insists that this will be his last go as Bond. Who will take over for him? That remains a mystery. Just don't bet on Idris Elba. This news comes to us courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter.