Following Black Panther star Letitia Wright's suggestion that Star Wars star John Boyega should be the next James Bond; some impressive new fan art has emerged to give us an idea of what that might look like. Created by Digital Artist ApexForm, the image puts Boyega in the iconic tuxedo as he looks nonchalantly away from a giant explosion while threatening an unseen assailant with a gun. Classic Bond.

"@johnboyega as James Bond. @letitiawright thinks John would make a great James bond, Boyega himself is up for it and I'm definitely on board. I think hed be able to bring the late great Connery's charisma, Brosnan's finesse and Craig's physicality all into one James Bond. What do you think?"

John Boyega certainly cuts a dapper figure as 007. Wright's casting suggestion came during a recent interview at which Boyega was also present. "I'd say Boyega because I know he would love it, you know? Daniel is the, he's the, 'Do the work and stay behind...You know he likes to stay low key," she said. "So, that's too much. He can still play Bond too. But, I know John Boyega would just, yeah."

JOhn Boyega responded with enthusiasm to the idea, with the actor very much on board with taking on the role of the iconic secret agent. The actor even had an idea as to who could direct, declaring that he would love to bring something different to the long-running franchise, "Hey, listen. [With] Steve McQueen directing, let's do this. We could show them something different. We still bring that sophistication. You know, James Bond has to be James Bond. But we could do something with that." Boyega recently worked under the direction of Steve McQueen for the miniseries Small Axe, and the idea of the two of them reuniting for a Bond outing is certainly an enticing one.

However, despite the rampant speculation and rumors that an actor has been chosen to don the tux and take up the Bond mantle, producer Barbara Broccoli has made it very clear that for now the role still belongs to Daniel Craig. "I always say: you can only be in love with one person at a time," Broccoli said, while pouring a large bucket of water on recent rumors. "Once the film's come out, then some time will pass, and then we'll have to get on to the business of the future. But for now, we just cannot think about anything beyond Daniel."

While fans will continue to look to the future of the spy franchise, audiences are still awaiting the arrival of Craig's final outing in the perpetually delayed No Time to Die. Picking up five years after the capture of Ernst Stavro Blofeld, James Bond has now left active service and is living with Madeleine Swann in Jamaica. He is approached by Felix Leiter, his friend, and a CIA officer, who enlists his help in the search for Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that Obruchev was abducted, Bond must confront a danger the likes of which the world has never seen before.

No Time to Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga from a screenplay by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes reprise their roles from previous films, with Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, and Rami Malek joining the main cast. The movie has been delayed several times due to the ongoing global circumstances and is now scheduled for release on 2 April 2021. This comes to us from ApexForm.