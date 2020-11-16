Rise of Skywalker star John Boyega as James Bond? Black Panther star Letitia Wright certainly thinks so. While fans await the final outing for Daniel Craig's portrayal of James Bond, it is difficult not to let the mind wander and wonder who will be chosen to take over following No Time to Die, and Wright thinks that Boyega would nail it.

"I'd say Boyega because I know he would love it, you know? Daniel is the, he's the, 'Do the work and stay behind...You know he likes to stay low key. So, that's too much. He can still play Bond too. But, I know John Boyega would just, yeah."

John Boyega himself was present during the interview and is very much on board with taking on the role of the iconic secret agent. The actor even had an idea as to who could direct, declaring that he would love to bring something different to the long-running franchise in response to this request from Letitia Wright

"Hey, listen. [With] Steve McQueen directing, let's do this. We could show them something different. We still bring that sophistication. You know, James Bond has to be James Bond. But, we could do something with that."

Steve McQueen is the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind such hard-hitting flicks as Shame, 12 Years a Slave, and Widows, and is frankly an inspiring choice for Bond. With Craig set to step down from the role following No Time to Die, many are wondering how the franchise will continue following his departure. Going in a completely different direction to what audiences expect, with McQueen behind the camera and Boyega in the tux, could well be the right choice.

Of course, this is not the first time that the idea of a black actor has been suggested for Bond, with Idris Elba often appearing near the top of fan's wish lists. The Luther star has addressed the rumors of his casting as 007 before, with the actor saying that it was a bit disheartening to be counted out solely on the basis of skin color. "You just get disheartened, when you get people from a generational point of view going, 'It can't be,'" Elba said last year. "And it really turns out to be the color of my skin. And then if I get it and it didn't work, or it did work, would it be because of the color of my skin? That's a difficult position to put myself into when I don't need to."

Sadly, No Time to Die star Lashana Lynch recently bore the brunt of this kind of backlash. Following the confirmation that she will indeed be the new 007, with Bond having retired, Lynch faced racist harassment on social media. "I am one Black woman - if it were another Black woman cast in the role, it would have been the same conversation, she would have got the same attacks, the same abuse," the actress said regarding the personal attacks. "I just have to remind myself that the conversation is happening and that I'm a part of something that will be very, very revolutionary."

Aside from Elba, another actor who often comes up in Bond fancasting conversations is Outlander star Sam Heughan, who was quick to answer when asked whether he would be up for swigging martinis while despatching bad guys. "Obviously, yes - it would be a big yes," he said recently. "Of course, any actor would want it. But I also have a theory that any reasonably well-known British actor who's worn a suit instantly has their name thrown into the ring by fans."

Another actor to have recently thrown his hat into the ring is Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam, who, while admitting that him being the one chose to take over is highyl unlikely, would be "100 percent" up for playing the iconic MI6 agent. "I would be so flattered and honored to be considered to play James Bond as an Englishman," Hunnam said. "But my intuition tells me that I shouldn't be waiting for that phone call to come. I think there are many people ahead of me on that list."

Despite the rampant speculation and rumors that an actor has been chosen to don the tux and take up the Bond mantle, producer Barbara Broccoli has made it very clear that for now the role still belongs to Daniel Craig. "I always say: you can only be in love with one person at a time," Broccoli said, while pouring a large bucket of water on recent rumors. "Once the film's come out, then some time will pass, and then we'll have to get on to the business of the future. But for now, we just cannot think about anything beyond Daniel."

While fans will likely continue to look to the future of the spy franchise, audiences are still awaiting the arrival of Craig's final outing in the perpetually delayed No Time to Die. Picking up five years after the capture of Ernst Stavro Blofeld, James Bond has now left active service and is living with Madeleine Swann in Jamaica. He is approached by Felix Leiter, his friend, and a CIA officer, who enlists his help in the search for Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that Obruchev was abducted, Bond must confront a danger the likes of which the world has never seen before.

No Time to Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga from a screenplay by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes reprise their roles from previous films, with Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, and Rami Malek joining the main cast. No Time to Die sees Daniel Craig in his final appearance as the iconic secret agent, with the actor recently offering some very simple, no-nonsense advice to his eventual successor; "Don't f--k it up."

No Time to Die has been delayed several times due to the ongoing global circumstances and is now scheduled for release on 2 April 2021. This comes to us from MTV News.

