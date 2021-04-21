Beauty and the Beast star Luke Evans has stated that he would "jump" at the chance to take over from Daniel Craig as James Bond following No Time to Die. The actor was recently asked whether he would consider slipping into the iconic tux of the famous spy, with Evans saying that, while he believes he has the cinematic experience to portray 007, he is still well aware of the responsibility that comes with playing the role.

"I think I've cut my teeth very well in movies I've done and I've enjoyed every second of it. It's a phenomenal job, a phenomenal franchise, an incredible role. I have to say though, it's a daunting task for any actor to play the role after Daniel Craig. No one knows what's happening. It's a very secretive process and it's a wonderful role. I would jump at the chance, as would many actors in my position, so we shall see. It will be an exciting casting moment for the Bond production and I wish whoever gets it the best of luck."

While Luke Evans is clearly passionate about potentially taking on the role, James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has made it very clear that for now the role still belongs to Daniel Craig. "I always say: you can only be in love with one person at a time," Broccoli said of the ongoing casting rumors. "Once the film's come out, then some time will pass, and then we'll have to get on to the business of the future. But for now, we just cannot think about anything beyond Daniel."

Evans, who is due to star in Pinocchio as well as a Beauty and the Beast spin-off, certainly looks the part of James Bond, with the actor having indeed starred in several action flicks over the years, including the Fast and Furious franchise. No doubt that, despite Barbara Broccoli's insistence that they aren't even looking, Evans is high on the studio's 'James Bond' call list.

Though fans understandably cannot help but wonder what may lie in Bond's future, with the likes of Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page and Outlander's Sam Heughan being offered as potential Bond replacements, Daniel Craig still needs to deliver his swansong with No Time to Die. Marking Craig's fifth and final outing as 007, No Time to Die picks up five years after the capture of Ernst Stavro Blofeld, with James Bond having left active service. His retirement though is short-lived when he is approached by his friend and CIA officer Felix Leiter, who enlists Bond's help in the search for Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that Obruchev has been abducted, Bond must confront a villain whose schemes could result in the deaths of millions.

No Time to Die has faced multiple delays amid the ongoing global situation, with many wondering whether the movie even exists or if it's actually some sort of very expensive prank. No Time to Die is currently scheduled to be released on 30 September 2021 in the United Kingdom and 8 October 2021 in the United States. Just make sure that you use a pencil when you add this information to your date book. This comes to us courtesy of Daily Mirror.