No Time to Die star Daniel Craig is ready to say goodbye to James Bond, but there's still a part of him that doesn't want to let go of the iconic role. After multiple significant delays, No Time to Die is finally gearing up to release in U.S. theaters on Oct. 8. It is the fifth movie to feature Craig as Bond, and it will be the final time we'll see the actor in the role.

Ahead of the premiere, Daniel Craig spoke about playing James Bond during an interview on The Graham Norton Show. He refers back to his initial plans to hang up the tux after Spectre and explains how he wanted to come back to tell one last story with No Time to Die. As explained in the interview, Craig is also happy to end his time in the role on his own terms, but even so, he's going to be feeling "bitter" once the role is eventually recast.

"I thought [Spectre] was it. And I'm really, really happy that I was given the opportunity to come back and do [No Time to Die], because we've sort of wrapped up a lot of the stories. And just a chance to come do one more was wonderful... It's been incredible to do these films. It's very emotional. I'm glad I am ending it on my own terms. I'm grateful to the producers for letting me do that. But I sure miss it. I'll probably be incredibly bitter when the new person takes over."

After Daniel Craig wrapped filming on Spectre, he made the remark that he'd rather "slash my wrists" than play James Bond again. He recently addressed the situation by explaining that he'd just finished a pretty rough shoot for Spectre and was feeling burnt out at that particular time. In a video filmed from the No Time to Die set on the final day of filming, Craig conversely said how much he has loved playing the part for five movies and bid everyone farewell.

After 13 years and 5 films, it is the end of an era. In 2019 after shooting his final scenes as 007, Daniel Craig bid farewell to James Bond.#BeingJamesBondpic.twitter.com/HPKkKa2JYX — THE ⒷⓄⓃⒹ FILES (@The007Files) September 18, 2021

"A lot of people here worked on five pictures with me," says Craig in the clip. "I know there are a lot of things said about what I think of these films, but I've loved every single second of these movies. And especially this one, because I've got up every morning, and I've had the chance to work with you guys. And that has been one of the greatest honors of my life."

The James Bond franchise will continue without Daniel Craig. As of now, the next person to suit up as the character has not yet been named, nor are there plans to rush the casting. James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has said that the search won't even begin for a new actor until 2022 to give Craig more time to celebrate his final movie. The actor also recently gave his thoughts on the idea of gender-swapping the secret agent.

No Time to Die will be released in theaters on Oct. 8. The plan is for future Bond movies to remain in theaters, despite some concerns that they would start to be made for Amazon Prime.