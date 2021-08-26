Daniel Craig is generally credited with reinventing the way the world looked at James Bond by adding a new level of grim authenticity to the spy franchise. But it is filmmaker Martin Campbell who deserves most of the credit for helming 2006's Casino Royale, the movie that took the camp out of the James Bond movies and injected the series with refreshing doses of grit and realism. In an interview with ComicBook.com, Campbell shared his thoughts regarding the direction of the franchise post the upcoming No Time to Die.

"I think, at the moment, [the studio is] determined to get the one that's been sitting on the shelf for a year and a half, whatever it is, to get that out. And, normally, Bond's cycle is two years or three years. Every two years, it used to be a new Bond would come out. I think with Daniel Craig going, I think with the one that they've got on the shelf that I think is coming out the end of October, I'm not sure, but they've given a date for it and they've had two false starts already."

No Time To Die has long been billed as the final James Bond movie to star Daniel Craig and promises to wrap up the character's personal arc that started with Casino Royale. Since Craig has repeatedly insisted he will be retiring from the role after No Time To Die, a heated debate has been raging since last year regarding who will be taking over the master spy's license to kill next.

We already know that No Time To Die will introduce a new Agent 007 named Nomi, played by Lashana Lynch. But the character of James Bond has not yet been formally retired or replaced in the franchise. According to Campbell, it might be a longer wait for the next James Bond movie as the specifics of replacing Craig are worked out.

"I think [the producers will] get [No Time To Die] out and then they'll just take a big deep breath and it'll probably be maybe another three years before the next one comes out because they have to cast a new Bond and that takes some breaking in. And it has to be scripted and everything else. So, now that Daniel's gone, of course, where do you go with it? That's the other question."

Considering the passionate fanbase of the James Bond franchise, any changes to the main character and the actor who plays him are going to come in for a great deal of scrutiny. Even Craig was subjected to intense online criticism when he was first cast as Bond. Hopefully, the producers have a solid plan in place to take the franchise forward in a fan-friendly manner, while at the same time cementing Craig's legacy with a meaningful final act for his Bond in No Time To Die.

Starring Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Ana de Armas, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes and directed by Cary Fukunaga, No Time to Die arrives in theaters on October 8.