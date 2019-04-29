Daniel Craig will conclude his run as 007 in the next James Bond movie, and the English actor would be happy to see a woman replace him afterward. After retiring from the role, Craig will have portrayed Bond across five separate movies, and is now eager to pass the torch along to someone else. Speaking with the Daily Mirror, Craig was asked about potential replacements for Bond now that he is stepping away from the role. Specifically, Craig offered his thoughts on if the next 007 could be a different gender or color "I think that ­everybody should be ­considered. Also for women and for African-Americans, there should be great parts anyway, across the board," Craig emphatically stated.

With a working title of James Bond 25, the next movie in the series is due to arrive in UK theaters on April 3, 2020. The plot will see Bond traveling to Jamaica to step away from his work as a superspy, but trouble can never evade the character for too long. When his friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) asks for help locating a missing scientist, Bond then faces "a danger the likes of which the world has never seen." Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek will star opposite Craig as the primary antagonist of the movie. Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Lea Seydoux, and Ben Whishaw also star.

In the age of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, here have been calls to change the way the James Bond character is portrayed on screen. Typically, the character has been presented as a womaniser, and the trait has carried on through every different actor's portrayal of Bond. If 007 remains a male in future movies past Bond 25, chances are he's not going to exhibit some of the same behaviors the character previously had which could be considered misogynistic. At this point, however, there is nothing but fan speculation to go on, as no creative decisions have been made regarding what's ahead in the franchise.

James Bond was first brought to life on the big screen in 1962's Dr. No with Sean Connery in the starring role. Connery would reprise the role in five sequels, concluding his run as Bond in 1971. In 1969, George Lazenby appeared as Bond in On Her Majesty's Secret Service before the role briefly went back to Connery. Roger Moore then took over as 007 in 1973, portraying the the secret agent for the next seven movies. Timothy Dalton then donned the suit for two movies, followed by a run of four sequels starring Pierce Brosnan as Bond. Finally, Craig took on the iconic role in 2006 with Casino Royale, and will have spent 14 years as the character by the time the next Bond movie is released.

We can all see Daniel Craig as 007 one last time when Bond 25 hits theaters in 2020. There's still time to figure out who will be playing James (or Jane) Bond next, but in any case, the franchise is bound to continue with new actors for many years to come. It's going to be interesting to see who winds up being named as the official replacement. This information comes to us from the Daily Mirror.