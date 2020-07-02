Over his long, varied career, actor Pierce Brosnan has played an assortment of memorable characters, but most will forever recognize and remember him as portraying the sixth big-screen version of the famous British spy Bond, James Bond. Speaking recently about the legacy of the iconic role, Brosnan discussed how it has affected his work, and how much he appreciates the opportunity to take up the mantle of 007.

"Bond is the gift that keeps giving and has allowed me to have a wonderful career. Once you're branded as a Bond, it's with you forever, so you better make peace with it and you'd better understand that when you walk through those doors and pick up the mantle of playing James Bond."

Despite the inevitable type-casting, Pierce Brosnan is grateful for his time as James Bond, believing that it was that exposure that led to him having the successful career that he has. Unlike Daniel Craig, who over the years has made no secret of his annoyance and boredom with portraying the famous spy, Brosnan sounds like he knew what the breaks were and made peace with them early on.

With the upcoming No Time to Die all set to be Daniel Craig's final appearance as the character, fans have been left wondering who will be next to take on the tough job of sipping martinis and killing bad guys, with Outlander star Sam Heughan having recently put himself forward for the role. "Obviously it's a dream for every actor. I auditioned for it back when they were doing Bond 21 - when Daniel Craig was cast in Casino Royale and I think a lot of actors were seen in the U.K." he revealed recently. "Of course, it would be a dream role. And a Scottish Bond, who doesn't want to see another Scottish Bond?!"

No Time to Die picks up five years after the capture of Ernst Stavro Blofeld, with James Bond having now left active service. He is approached by Felix Leiter, his friend, and a CIA officer, who enlists his help in the search for Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that Obruchev was abducted, Bond must confront a danger the likes of which the world has never seen before. No Time to Die features Daniel Craig in his fifth and final outing as the MI6 agent James Bond. The movie is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga from a screenplay by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes reprise their roles from previous films, with Rami Malek and Lashana Lynch joining the main cast.

No Time to Die has been delayed several times due to the ongoing global circumstances, and is now scheduled for release on 12 November in the United Kingdom and on 25 November in the United States. Brosnan meanwhile can be seen in the recently released comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, now available on Netflix. This comes to us courtesy of The Guardian.