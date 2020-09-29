MGM is insisting that No Time to Die is still hitting theaters in November. As further assurance, the official James Bond podcast is launching this week, which will help to hype up the release of the upcoming movie, which will serve as Daniel Craig's final go-around as 007. The podcast will feature interviews with the cast and filmmakers behind the 25th Bond movie, including Craig and more.

A trailer for No Time To Die: The Official James Bond Podcast has been released ahead of the show's premiere. It features footage from the trailers for the movie, with audio from host James King setting up what listeners can expect from the show. We also hear audio clips from the series from guests including Daniel Craig and Rami Malek, who is playing the mysterious villain Safin.

The podcast launches on Wednesday, September 30. The six-part series features exclusive interviews with Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Jeffrey Wright, Naomie Harris, director Cary Joji Fukunaga and producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. Billie Eilish, who wrote the movie's theme song, will also appear on the show with and Finneas O'Connell, in addition to key behind the scenes crew.

Each of the six episodes focusses on a different aspect of the franchise, detailing Bond from music, gadgets, locations, stunts, costumes and cars. Those who listen to the show will also hear exclusive music from the movie's score from Hans Zimmer and brand-new recordings from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

With six episodes released weekly, the show will conclude its run just ahead of the scheduled release for No Time to Die. At the moment, the highly-anticipated follow-up to 2015's Spectre is set to arrive on November 12 in the U.K. and November 20 in the U.S. Should those dates stick, the podcast will wrap up the week before the movie's theatrical debut.

That said, there is some doubt as to whether or not the date will stick. Following the release of Tenet, virtually every other big movie, including Marvel's Black Widow, vacated 2020, opting instead for a release in 2021. No Time to Die had originally been set to arrive in April and became one of the first major movies to delay its release. There has been some doubt as to whether or not MGM will stick to its guns. Though the marketing continues to assert that they do. Whether or not that proves to be a smart financial decision remains to be seen.

This will be the first James Bond movie in five years, with Spectre hitting theaters in November 2015. It will be the longest gap between installments with the same actor playing the role in the history of the franchise. With Daniel Craig retiring the role, speculation has already begun as to who will take over, with recent rumors suggesting Tom Hardy as the favorite. Fans can subscribe to No Time To Die: The Official James Bond Podcast now through Apple Podcasts, or your podcast app of choice.