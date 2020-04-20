There are so many stories of movies that never came to be. One such tale is that Quentin Tarantino wanted to make a James Bond movie during the Pierce Brosnan era. Recently, Brosnan detailed a meeting that took place between the two, in which, they discussed the proposed, ill-fated project. In true Bond fashion, they got drunk drinking martinis.

Pierce Brosnan recently did a live commentary and watch party for his 007 debut, Goldeneye. During the event, he answered some fan questions and the subject of this Tarantino Bond movie came up. The actor explained that the Pulp Fiction director wanted to meet him. So, they set something up. Here's what Brosnan had to say.

"It was after Kill Bill Vol. 2, and he wanted to meet me, so I went up to Hollywood one day from the beach, and I met him at the Four Seasons. I got there at 7pm, I like to be punctual. 7:15 came around, no Quentin, he was upstairs doing press. Someone sent over a martini, so I had a martini, and I waited till 7:30, and I thought, where the heck is he? Word came down, apologies, so I thought, okay, I'll have another martini."

Eventually, Quentin Tarantino did show up. He also ordered a martini. An apple martini, to be specific. As Pierce Brosnan says, they were both "fairly smokered." Blame it on the booze or just good old fashioned passion, but according to Brosnan's account, Tarantino was fired up about the idea.

"He was pounding the table, saying you're the best James Bond, I wanna do James Bond, and it was very close quarters in the restaurant and I thought, please calm down, but we don't tell Quentin Tarantino to calm down. He wanted to do James Bond, and I went back to the shop and told them but it wasn't meant to be. No Quentin Tarantino for James Bond... That would be a good one to watch."

Effectively, it sounds like the producers were told that Quentin Tarantino wanted to direct Pierce Brosnan's follow-up to The World is Not Enough, and they passed. Granted, no American director had ever helmed a Bond movie until No Time to Die, which is scheduled to arrive in theaters in November as Daniel Craig's final entry in the franchise. Still, this is a fascinating alternate universe to imagine, especially when considering what we ultimately ended up with.

Instead, Pierce Brosnan starred in 2002's Die Another Day, directed by Lee Tamahori. This served as Brosnan's final go-around as the iconic character and, unfortunately, it is consistently ranked as one of the worst Bond movies ever. That did, however, pave the way for the Daniel Craig era, which kicked off with 2006's Casino Royale. Would that have still happened had Tarantino got his wish? Feel free to check out the full video with Brosnan for yourself. This news comes to us via Esquire.