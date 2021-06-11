With so many highly anticipated movies about to hit theaters after their Covid19 hiatus, some may have managed to forget that October marks the arrival of Daniel Craig's final turn as James Bond in No Time to Die. With the pandemic delaying the movie by a year, the current 007 is breaking records even before it has the chance to make any money at the box office. So what has one of the most popular Bond's managed to achieve with his last hurrah as the super spy?

Well, due to the movie being pushed back three times, first to November 2020, then April 2021 and now again to October 2021, Daniel Craig has extended his record run as the character well beyond that of previous longest serving 007 holder, Roger Moore. Having first appeared as James Bond in Casino Royale, Craig came up alongside Moore's 14 year tenure back in 2019. By the time No Time To Die is released, this will have been extended to 16 years, and on top of that, he will officially still hold the title until his replacement is announced. With all this in mind, it seems unlikely that anyone will be taking away his record anytime in the future.

While that record was already Craig's and the Covid delays have simply extended it in his favor, there is another record that has now been confirmed thanks to a listing by Regal Cinemas for their "No Time To Die Marathon". The event, which will see all of Daniel Craig's Bond movies played back to back, start with Casino Royale and ending with an "early screening" of No Time To Die, has a combined runtime of 705 minutes. Taking into account the runtimes of Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre, then that pitches the length of No Time To Die as 162 minutes, making it longest Bond movie in the franchises' history. The record was previously held by Spectre, which came in at 148 minutes.

The Daniel Craig era of Bond has always gone further, higher and deeper into the character than many of those who came before him. On the release of Casino Royale, it was noted that Bond would bleed and cry, both of which were pretty much unheard of in decades of movies that went before. With stunts bigger than anything seen in the franchise, and Bond being rougher, tougher and more brutal both in emotional scenes and violence, then it was always safe to assume that they would want him to go out in the proverbial blaze of glory.

As something of a coincidence, the only previous Bond to come close to the runtime of Craig's movies was On Her Majesty's Secret Service, which famously was the only outing for George Lazenby in the role. Lazenby was also the Bond that became something of a precursor to Craig's version, being one of the few to give Bond more emotion, especially in the final moments of the movie, which makes it even more appropriate for No Time To Die to be now holding the record with many believing that Craig's final appearance is going to scale even greater emotional heights.

The final chapter in Craig's Bond legacy comes to theaters on October 8th, with the Regal Cinema's marathon expected to take place two days earlier on the 6th. If you are one of those who likes to set yourself a real challenge, how about starting early and digging out the entire Bond series for the ultimate James Bond marathon?