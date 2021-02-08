Rumors that Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page will eventually take over as iconic secret agent James Bond following No Time to Die continue to swirl, with the actor recently acting suspiciously cagey when asked about the idea. After initially addressing the ongoing speculation and casting rumors, insisting he was "flattered" by the suggestion he may be the next actor to suit-up as 007, Page jovially, but suddenly, put an end to the conversation.

"Bridgerton is the only "B" word I am allowed to say. I am not going to talk about the other "B" words!"

Now, while it might be that Regé-Jean Page is growing tired of having to discuss the idea of becoming the next globe-trotting spy, many are now wondering whether he is not "allowed" to say anymore because it is now being seriously discussed backstage. Page has been causing quite a stir recently thanks to his role as the Duke of Hastings in Netflix's hit series, Bridgerton, with the actor's odds of taking over as James Bond recently being slashed and putting him right up there with the likes of favorites Tom Hardy and Idris Elba.

Page has previously responded to the claims saying, "Like if you're a Brit, and you do something of any kind of renown that people regard well, then people start saying the "B" word. I'm very, very glad to have the badge. I'm glad to be in such wonderful company of people who have the badge. But it's a badge."

With the upcoming No Time to Die all set to be the final outing for Daniel Craig as the beloved character, fans cannot help but wonder who will step in to take up the tuxedo-sporting mantle. Despite the rampant speculation, Producer Barbara Broccoli though is adamant that no one has yet been cast. "I always say: you can only be in love with one person at a time," Broccoli said when asked about recasting Bond last year. "Once the film's come out, then some time will pass, and then we'll have to get on to the business of the future. But for now, we just cannot think about anything beyond Daniel." Daniel Craig meanwhile has offered some very simple, no-nonsense advice to his successor; "Don't f--k it up."

No Time to Die picks up five years after the capture of Ernst Stavro Blofeld, with James Bond having now left active service. He is approached by Felix Leiter, his friend, and a CIA officer, who enlists his help in the search for Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that Obruchev was abducted, Bond must confront a danger the likes of which the world has never seen before. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga from a screenplay by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, No Time to Die stars Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes, who each reprise their roles from previous films, with Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, and Rami Malek joining the main cast.

No Time to Die was originally scheduled for release on 8 November 2019 but has since been delayed several times due to both backstage woes and the ongoing global situation. The movie is now scheduled to hit theaters on 8 October 2021. This comes to us courtesy of The Graham Norton Show.